Chelsea urged to snap up Real Madrid duo on free transfers in game-changing double swoop

Chelsea have been urged to sign Real Madrid duo Luka Modric and Toni Kroos

Former Chelsea star Joe Cole has urged Mauricio Pochettino to bring in Real Madrid duo Luka Modric and Toni Kroos this summer.

The Blues have splashed out huge sums of cash on young superstars in recent windows but their approach has left their squad devoid of experienced players.

Thiago Silva is the only one who really fits into that category for Chelsea and he is set to leave the club at the end of the season.

The lack of experience has undoubtedly contributed to the London club’s lack of success recently, with them currently languishing in 11th place in the Premier League table.

Bringing in players like Modric, 38, and Kroos, 34, who have won a huge amount of trophies in their respective careers, could be exactly what Chelsea need to get back on track.

Cole believes that the midfielders could also help young players develop at Chelsea and set a good example for those who have struggled thus far.

Luka Modric, Toni Kroos could be big additions for Chelsea

Speaking on possible additions Chelsea could make ahead of next season, Cole said that the opportunity to bring in Modric and Kroos on free transfers is too good to turn down.

“I’d be looking to bring in some experienced players who set the tone,” Cole said, as cited by GOAL.

“I’m thinking is Luka Modric out of [contract]? Does he want to come and play in the Premier League for one more year?

“He’s still doing bits at Real Madrid. And how much has he helped [Eduardo] Camavinga, [Aurelien] Tchouameni, [Federico] Valverde? He would’ve had such an influence on them as players.

“Toni Kroos is 34. Does he want to test himself at his age? Coming over here and helping out this young [Chelsea] squad. They’re just names I’ve thrown off the top of my head, I don’t know their situation.”

Modric and Kroos are indeed both out of contract at the end of the season and will not pen an extension with Real Madrid, so are set to become free agents.

Modric has turned down the offer of a new deal from the Spanish giants and is considering his next move, while there have been rumours that Kroos could retire after Euro 2024.

Clubs will no doubt be making enquiries about the duo in the coming months and it will be interesting to see if Chelsea take Cole’s advice.

