Chelsea have successfully persuaded Valentin Barco to return to England, with the Argentine agreeing a six-year contract ahead of a summer move to Stamford Bridge, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The Blues moved decisively to bring the 21-year-old back to the Premier League following his impressive stint in France with sister club Strasbourg, where he has flourished since joining from Brighton in February 2025.

Brighton had originally beaten a host of top clubs to sign the highly-rated Barco from Boca Juniors in 2024, but he struggled to cement a regular place in their first team.

His switch to Strasbourg proved to be a turning point, allowing him to showcase his full potential.

Barco’s standout performances in Ligue 1 have not only reignited his club career but also earned him a recall to the Argentina national side, where he recently netted his first international goal. He is now pushing strongly for a place in their World Cup squad.

His form quickly attracted widespread interest, with Marseille and Monaco among those monitoring him closely, while RB Leipzig and Tottenham Hotspur also carried out checks.

However, Chelsea – operating within the BlueCo structure – were determined to retain control of his pathway and ultimately won the race for his signature.

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Brighton to benefit from Chelsea transfer

TEAMtalk understands that conversations with Strasbourg boss Liam Rosenior were instrumental in the process, with his endorsement helping convince Chelsea that Barco is ready to make the step up.

Barco also held direct talks with Rosenior and key Chelsea figures to understand their long-term vision, and was sufficiently impressed to commit to the move.

While he has often featured at left-back, Chelsea view Barco primarily as a central midfielder moving forward, with his versatility regarded as a significant asset.

Importantly, Brighton are also set to benefit from the transfer, with TEAMtalk confirming they negotiated a sell-on clause when allowing him to leave, ensuring they will receive a financial boost from his move back to England.

With a long-term deal now agreed, Chelsea believe they have secured one of the brightest young talents in European football and a player ready to make a major impact in the Premier League.

Latest Chelsea news: Darwin Nunez interest / ‘Aggresive’ move for Barca star

Meanwhile, we revealed in an exclusive update earlier today that Chelsea have been contacted by the representatives of Darwin Nunez over a shock summer transfer.

The Blues are considering a move for the ex-Liverpool striker, who is determined to seal a switch back to Europe after losing his way with Saudi club Al-Hilal.

In other news, reports suggest that Chelsea have reignited their interest in Barcelona right-back Jules Kounde, who they came close to signing back in 2021.

Kounde is a top-quality full-back and it’s claimed that Barcelona could reluctantly sell him this summer, putting the Blues on high alert, with an ‘aggressive’ move in the works.

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