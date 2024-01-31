Chelsea in very advanced talks to finalise Brazilian midfielder transfer as clear progression plan is set

After his spell with Nottingham Forest, Chelsea have chosen Andrey Santos' next club

Chelsea are in very advanced discussions to move Andrey Santos on loan to sister club Strasbourg before the end of the January transfer window, TEAMtalk can confirm.

Santos spent the first half of the season on loan at fellow Premier League side Nottingham Forest, but his gametime was limited at the City Ground and so keeping him there made little sense.

It led to Chelsea recalling him recently with the intention of finding another club where he can develop with more consistent action until he is ready to make an impact on their own first team.

The solution Chelsea are settling on is to move Santos to Strasbourg, who are also part of Todd Boehly’s network.

Strasbourg already have Angelo Gabriel on loan from Chelsea and are now in advanced talks to accommodate his fellow Brazilian prospect.

Santos’ move to Strasbourg will only be a straight loan with no option to buy.

Chelsea settle on Santos decision

Chelsea view it as the best option for his development, since he would be staying within their family and progressing well.

The 19-year-old has a long-term contract with his parent club, lasting until 2030.

Formerly of Vasco da Gama, he joined Chelsea in January 2023 but ended up on loan back with the Brazilian club.

After making his international debut in March, he went on to make just two appearances on loan at Nottingham Forest.

The Strasbourg side he could join next are mid-table in Ligue 1, with 25 points from their opening 19 games.

Angelo has been receiving regular playing time there from head coach Patrick Vieira and there would be hopes for Santos to follow suit in their midfield.

Since Santos has not made any competitive appearances for Chelsea either side of his spell with Forest, he is eligible to join another side for the rest of the season – and Strasbourg are set to be his grateful takers.

