‘Very good chance’ Chelsea complete huge January signing, as Ornstein reveals audacious Blues plan

There is a “very good chance” Chelsea complete a much-needed striker signing in January, and the Blues’ ambitious plan for the season that “may look far-fetched at the moment” has been revealed.

Chelsea’s two frontline strikers have shown signs of life of late. Indeed, either Nicolas Jackson or Armando Broja have scored in each of Chelsea’s last three fixtures.

But while Jackson netted against Burnley and Brighton (EFL Cup) and Broja scored at Fulham, it’s been another sluggish start in front of goal when looking at the full picture.

Christopher Nkunku may provide more potency when fully recovered from knee surgery. However, the France international appears likelier to occupy the No 10 role or a wide berth as opposed to playing up front.

The Blues have thus been heavily linked with dipping into the market once more when the winter window rolls around.

A new centre-forward is on the agenda if rampant speculation is to be believed. Among those the Blues are casting their eye on is Brentford hitman Ivan Toney.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed last week that Chelsea have a good relationship with the CAA Stellar agency – the group Toney recently signed with.

Arsenal too have been mentioned with moving for the 27-year-old who plundered 20 goals in the Premier League last season.

Toney’s suspension for breaching betting regulations concludes on January 17, thus making a transfer viable.

However, per the Athletic’s David Ornstein, Arsenal are unlikely to sign a new striker in January.

That will leave the door ajar from Chelsea and writing in a Q&A on Thursday, Ornstein stressed there’s a high probability Chelsea sign a striker to begin 2024.

Striker signing to thrust Chelsea into UCL contention?

Given Pochettino already has promising young talent in the form of 22-year-old pair Jackson and Broja, one would expect the new face to be both more experienced and more proven in England.

What’s more, Ornstein revealed Chelsea’s aim for the campaign is finishing in the Champions League qualification positions.

Pending English teams’ performances in Europe this year, fifth position in the Premier League may be good enough to qualify for the 2024/25 Champions League.

Nonetheless, the Blues currently lay way down in 11th position and will need to up their output in front of goal if they’re to achieve that aim.

Signing a top class striker in January – such as Ivan Toney – would be a big boost to Chelsea’s UCL aspirations.

“There is a very good chance of this happening,” replied Ornstein. “They have Nicolas Jackson and Armando Broja, but it would not surprise me if Chelsea recruit another top striker.

“It may look far-fetched at the moment, but they really want and need to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

“For that to happen, they may feel a new goalscorer mid-season could be an important addition.

“As we’ve talked about on here before, though, that’s easier said than done; the demand for prolific strikers far outweighs the supply at present.

“Chelsea will be considering all of the options, but I’m not aware of them focusing on getting a particular deal done.”

