Chelsea are still chasing Victor Osimhen but look set for disappointment

Victor Osimhen’s agent has hit out at the “fake news” surrounding the future of the Napoli striker, amid reports of a move to Chelsea.

Reports surfaced earlier today that Chelsea are in discussions with Napoli to sign Osimhen on loan with an option to buy the 25-year-old next summer.

Moreover, wantaway Blues forward Romelu Lukaku is in talks to join the Italian outfit and reunite with former Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte as part of the deal.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Rudy Galetti states the Nigeria international is prioritising a Premier League transfer, with the west London outfit potentially offering Lukaku and Italian midfielder Cesare Casadei as part of the negotiations.

Todd Boehly’s side have not wanted to spend more than £40m on a striker this summer but may make an exception next year if the Osimhen loan-to-buy deal comes off.

What has made an Osimhen sale more difficult is his £110m release clause at Napoli. That has, somewhat, backed the Italian side into a corner – with no suitor willing to stump up that sort of fee.

Equally, Chelsea are finding it hard to sell Lukaku, who was signed for £97.5m in 2021 and has spent the last two seasons on loan at Inter and Roma after failing to fire at Stamford Bridge.

While this sort of deal seems to make perfect sense, with Chelsea looking to strengthen their front line and Napoli not interested in having both Lukaku and Osimhen in attack, the latter’s agent has vented his frustration at the recent reports.

Agent slams Osimhen ‘fake news’

Roberto Calenda took to X, formerly Twitter, to have his say on these so-called “imaginative exchanges” with Osimhen, and called for more “respect” surrounding his client.

He tweeted: “I read about imaginative exchanges with Victor sent here and there as if he were a package to be delivered quickly. This package, however, is the top scorer of the third scudetto in Napoli’s history. Respect and stop with fake news!”

Osimhen, who was reportedly the subject of a rejected £76m bid from Paris Saint-Germain earlier this summer, scored 17 goals in all competitions last season, but he was not as clinical in front of goal as the previous campaign.

In 2022/23, Napoli won their first Serie A title since 1990, and Osimhen bagged 31 goals in 39 matches, whereas last term, he wasn’t as prolific and his side had a poor title defence as they finished 10th in the table.

Incidentally, it remains to be seen if Calenda’s outburst will scupper any move for Osimhen and Lukaku, but this transfer saga is becoming more engrossing by the day.