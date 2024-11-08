Victor Osimhen reacted to talk of a potential January transfer switch to Chelsea after his two goals helped current side Galatasaray to a 3-2 Europa League win on Thursday evening.

The Premier League side held advanced talks with Napoli over a deal for the Nigeria international in the closing stages of the summer window but failed to reach an agreement with both the club and the player.

Osimhen ended up moving to Turkey on loan instead has scored six goals in eight games in an impressive start to the campaign for Galatasaray.

It’s understood that Osimhen inserted a break clause as part of his agreement with the Turkish giants which would allow him to join several top European clubs in the January window. Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool are all thought to be among the clubs who could look to trigger that clause, with the Blues understood to be favourites.

However, Osimhen has now made it clear that he intends to see out the season with Galatasaray, who are currently three points clear at the top of the Turkish Super Lig and are third in the Europa League table after the impressive victory over Spurs.

“I’m here as a Galatasaray player, I’m happy here,” Osimhen said after bagging his brace against Ange Postecoglou’s men.

“Since I came the Galatasaray fans, the club, I saw how big a family this club is. The way they have treated me and my family in a wonderful manner. It’s important to be able to give them my all on the pitch.

“I’ve seen a lot of the speculation linking me out of the club in January, I can state through me now I’m going to be here until the end of the season.”

Osimhen happy to discuss permanent Galatasaray stay

Osimhen also revealed that he could be open to a permanent switch to Turkey, given how much he is enjoying his time in Istanbul.

He added: “I don’t know what Galatasaray and Napoli are negotiating but of course, if they come to me to speak about one or two things regarding this club I would consider it, of course.

“But now I’m here, I’m focused on this team, I’m focused on the objective the club has set and I want to give my all and make sure that we win the league and if we can go further in the Europa League we can win it also because we have a good squad.

“So far I’m enjoying my stay in Istanbul, it’s an amazing club I’m in. I’ll be there, for me it’s important I’m enjoying my football right now.

“I’m doing a lot for myself and my family and, of course, for this club. I’m happy to be here.”

Osimhen certainly showcased his qualities against Tottenham, causing the visiting defence all sorts of problems with his pace and movement and could have scored four on another day.

