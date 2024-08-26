Victor Osimhen to Saudi Arabia OFF as U-turn leaves Chelsea eyeing cut-price deal – sources

The Saudi clubs interested in Victor Osimhen have decided to withdraw from the race for the Nigerian striker over perceived disrespect towards the Saudi Pro League during negotiations, TEAMtalk can exlusively confirm.

This leaves Napoli in a critical situation as they only have a few days to monetize his exit and avoid the risk of him remaining in the squad while very clearly not being invested in the future of the Serie A side.

Napoli have also finalized the arrival of Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea which is deal done with the express purpose of replacing Osimhen in the squad.

These developments have to be considered positive for the Blues who are still in talks for Victor Osimhen but want to lower his price.

As reported multiple times, the Nigerian striker is the main target to strengthen Chelsea’s attack and now that the clubs from Saudi Arabia have decided to leave the race, Napoli seem forced to drastically lower their requests to sell him in the last transfer market days.

The distances between the parties on his evaluation remain huge and the discussions will most certainly continue until the final days of the transfer window to bridge the gap but these developments will enhance the chances of the Super Eagles talisman making his way to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Sources suggest that the Saudis have totally cooled on Osimhen as he doesn’t really fancy the move, however they are happy to let tongues wag as they believe it might help them in their pursuit of Ivan Toney, a striking target for Al Ahli and a player said to be giving serious consideration to a move to the Gulf.

“Osimhen is no longer in the Saudi list because he does not respect the Saudi League,” a source told TEAMtalk.

“The Saudi Investment Fund closes his file definitively for this season. The news of Osimhen’s negotiations with Al Ahli are not true and aim only to put pressure on Ivan Toney’s club and nothing more”

DON’T MISS – Chelsea secure £38m transfer breakthrough as Stamford Bridge move nears completion

Other alternatives in Osimhen’s future

TEAMtalk undertstands that Arsenal – who are still looking for a striker and in the last few days have asked again for information on Osimhen – could return with a fresh bid. While there is nothing concrete at the moment, it remains a possibility that Mikel Arteta’s side could hijack the move at the 11th hour.

PSG also remains interested, but still there is nothing concrete from the French champions who are said to working towards signing players in priority positions and their interest is in players with radically different characteristics to the frontman.

Chelsea now have the inside track with Osimhen believed to have set his heart on playing in the Premier League over any mega-money move to Saudi Arabia or Ligue 1.

Osimhen’s agent Roberto Calenda has left the door open for a Napoli stay, insisting that he and his client will respect the club’s wishes if a suitable offer does not emerge.

He wrote on X: “Osimhen is a Napoli player, with a contract recently renewed with mutual satisfaction. He made history and when there were major offers (also this year) we always accepted the club’s decisions.

“As I said, it is not a package to be shipped far away to make room for new prophets. Victor was elected African footballer of the year, eighth at the Ballon d’Or, he still has so much to do in Europe. There is need [for] respect and balance.”

EXCLUSIVE READ – Everton ‘hold talks’ to sign Chelsea striker as two Toffees stars are tipped to leave