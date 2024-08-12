Chelsea could send two players and cash to Napoli in exchange for Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen was, is, and will be – until the end of the summer transfer window – Chelsea’s main target to strengthen the attack, no change.

Contacts with Napoli have continued in recent weeks and TEAMtalk has learned that important steps forward were made in the last meeting.

However, there is still a lot to do, given that it will be a very huge operation. To bring Victor Osimhen to London, in fact, Chelsea – in addition to the cash – will put Romelu Lukaku and one other player between Kepa Arrizabalaga, Trevoh Chalobah and Cesare Casadei on the table.

Italian midfielder Casadei, until a few days ago, was the preferred name, in addition to the Belgian striker, but now the Spanish goalkeeper, in particular, is gaining positions.

Not for nothing, Napoli informed current keeper Alex Meret that they are open to letting him go in the event of a suitable offer, with some Spanish clubs having already gathered information.

Furthermore, the Italian club has already contacted Kepa’s entourage, whose adventure at Chelsea, in general, is expected to end soon.

DON’T MISS: Massive Chelsea raid sanctioned, as London rivals prepare double bid after Barcelona links draw Romano response

After all, Kepa – who spent last season on loan at Real Madrid – is out of contract at the end of the season and Chelsea will be wary of the loss they might make on the world’s most expensive keeper ever.

As already mentioned in the previous articles on the Osimhen deal, it will not be a quick negotiation and the parties will likely continue to talk until the last days of the transfer market, to bridge the gap on the cash to be included in the operation given that Chelsea don’t want to spend more than €60m plus two players in the deal.

Chelsea still seeking striker signing

Chelsea have already invested in nine new players this summer, with Pedro Neto most recently joining from Wolves over the weekend.

However, they are still in the market for a top centre-forward, which Osimhen most certainly is.

Since joining Napoli from Lille in 2020, the Nigeria striker has scored 76 goals from 133 appearances, becoming a Serie A winner in 2023.

His time there could soon be over, though, since Napoli’s sporting director Giovanni Manna confirmed over the weekend his wishes to move on.

“Victor Osimhen has asked to leave the club. He wants to go,” Manna said.

“The situation is clear, there were already chances for his exit last summer… Victor wants to leave.

“We will see in the next 20 days.”

It has always seemed likely that Lukaku could head in the opposite direction thanks to his relationship with Napoli head coach Antonio Conte and his history in Serie A with Inter and Roma.

But for Chelsea to get a favourable package in the Osimhen deal, they are working on a second player moving in the same direction, with all eyes now on Kepa.

READ NEXT 👉 Marc Guiu: Why Chelsea have signed the ‘unstoppable’ Barcelona striker and everything you need to know about him