Victor Osimhen’s representatives and intermediaries are once again actively exploring elite-level opportunities across Europe, with Chelsea in the mix to sign him as they prepare for the arrival for Xabi Alonso, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The Nigerian superstar has enjoyed another sensational campaign during his spell with Galatasaray, registering 22 goals from just 29 starts and once again underlining why he remains one of the most feared centre-forwards in world football.

Osimhen’s impact in Turkey has only strengthened the belief among Europe’s top clubs that he is capable of transforming an attack at the highest level.

Galatasaray, for their part, are in no mood to willingly sanction his departure and remain desperate to keep hold of the 27-year-old beyond this season. Sources claim they would demand €100million (£87.1m / $116.3m) for a transfer.

However, TEAMtalk understands that despite the Turkish giants’ stance, discussions and exploratory conversations are already taking place behind the scenes regarding potential next steps for the striker.

Sources indicate intermediaries have again begun presenting Osimhen’s profile to several major European clubs as they assess the market ahead of the summer transfer window.

Barcelona are among the clubs showing strong interest as they prepare for life after Robert Lewandowski, but Real Madrid and Chelsea are also sides to keep a very close eye on.

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Barcelona are actively planning a new post-Lewandowski era in attack and TEAMtalk understands Osimhen is viewed internally as one of the few available strikers capable of immediately leading the line at the highest level.

Despite their ongoing financial limitations, Barcelona continue to assess possible structures that could make a deal viable if the opportunity develops further.

Real Madrid are also monitoring Osimhen’s situation closely as they are open to a new number 9.

TEAMtalk can reveal Osimhen’s profile is appreciated internally at the Santiago Bernabeu, particularly given Jose Mourinho’s expected arrival as head coach this summer.

Mourinho has long valued physically dominant central strikers capable of leading the line aggressively and there are few forwards in world football better suited to that mould than Osimhen.

Sources indicate Real’s recruitment department are keeping tabs on developments as they continue broader discussions about the squad’s attacking structure moving forward.

Chelsea, meanwhile, also remain firmly in the frame. The Blues have admired Osimhen for a prolonged period and TEAMtalk understands Stamford Bridge is again viewed by those around the player as a realistic landing spot this summer.

Chelsea’s need for a proven elite-level number nine remains clear despite strong performances from several attacking players this season.

And while the lack of Champions League football would traditionally represent a major obstacle, TEAMtalk understands the impending arrival of Alonso as Chelsea’s new head coach could significantly alter the attractiveness of the project.

Sources believe Alonso’s reputation, tactical vision and long-term ambitions would ensure Chelsea remain capable of attracting elite talent even without Europe’s top competition next season.

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