Victor Osimhen ‘waiting for Arsenal’ in major blow to Chelsea as £110m deal takes shape

Chelsea have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen with the Serie A outfit fielding offers from clubs willing to meet his £110 million valuation in full.

Napoli are believed to be entertaining interest from Saudi Arabia for the player and will likely demand a fee that matches or betters what is on the table from the Pro League teams chasing the Super Eagles star.

Osimhen himself is said to be keen on a move to Arsenal and looks set to leave Napoli over the summer with the Italian club looking to maximise the fee they could get for the striker.

Chelsea could secure talks with Osimhen if they meet his £110 million release clause, but that figure appears to be too rich for the blood of Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali.

While a swap deal could be a possibility it doesn’t appear that Chelsea have players that Napoli would deem an appropriate replacement for the wantaway Nigerian.

Osimhen has repeatedly given his approval to a potential Chelsea move but it is now being claimed that he would prefer a move to Arsenal while Napoli are fielding offers from Saudi Arabia.

Osimhen ‘waiting’ for Arsenal offer

Italian journalist Valter de Maggio has made the claim that Osimhen’s head has been turned by Arsenal interest.

Both London clubs are in the market for a marquee striker to lead their line next term.

“Napoli would evaluate an Arab offer for Osimhen who, however, wants the Premier [League],” De Maggio said on Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“He is waiting for Arsenal, but if a real proposal does not arrive, he would evaluate [offers from Saudi] Arabia.”

While the interest in the player is intense it is understood that Osimhen would favour a move to a big Premier League club over a big payday in the Saudi Pro League.

That desire could open the door for Manchester United to bring the striker in on a swap deal with Rasmus Hojlund going the other way.

Hojlund has cut a frustrated figure at Old Trafford with the service to the Norwegian hitman leaving much to be desired. Still his evident talents would make him an attractive asset to a club like Napoli.

Italian-based football agent Andrea D’Amico believes that such a swap deal is something Napoli could be interested in.

“Osimhen-Hojlund exchange with United? It’s feasible,” D’Amico said.

“Manchester United respects the characteristics where Osimhen could play, in short, it’s a plausible scenario.”

