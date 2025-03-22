Chelsea hold strong interest in bringing Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior to the Premier League in an ambitious move, according to a report that cites one reason why they think he could be tempted to Stamford Bridge.

Vinicius has been one of the best players in the world over recent years, finishing as the runner-up for the 2024 Ballon d’Or. It’s not too harsh to say Chelsea haven’t matched that level, so a move for a player like the Brazil international would seem ambitious on the surface, even despite their financial power.

And yet, there’s speculation online that Chelsea could be willing to try and persuade Vinicius to join them in a move that could break the world transfer record.

According to TBR Football, Chelsea are ‘huge admirers’ of Vinicius and would be willing to pounce if they got a sense he was available.

They would be walking a tightrope with financial regulations, since a move would cost £200m – matching the world-record fee set by Neymar’s move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 – and they would have to balance the books to fund it.

Furthermore, Chelsea would face competition for Vinicius from the Saudi Pro League, where there’s serious interest in landing the 24-year-old.

However, the Blues think they have an ace up their sleeve that could convince Vinicius to join them. According to the report, moving to London would appeal to the former Flamengo talent.

Whether he would pick Chelsea as his preferred destination remains to be seen, especially given their absence from recent editions of the Champions League. But their location could work in their favour if Vinicius decides it’s time to get out of Madrid.

He has played in the Spanish capital since 2018 and remains under contract with Los Blancos until 2027.

Saudis serious for Vinicius

Sources told TEAMtalk’s Ben Jacobs in February that the Saudi Pro League was prepared to smash the transfer record for Vinicius.

They could test Real Madrid’s resolve with a bid worth €350m (£295m).

But our understanding is that Vinicius has no intention of leaving Madrid just yet and wants a long career at the club.

If the riches on offer from Saudi Arabia might not be enough to tempt him away from the Bernabeu, Chelsea could find it difficult to convince Vinicius too, even if they do play at a more competitive standard.

Chelsea transfer latest

While a move for Vinicius this summer would be incredibly ambitious by Chelsea, they could well have gaps to fill in their attack.

Two of their forwards out on loan – Joao Felix at AC Milan and Raheem Sterling at Arsenal – are expected to be sold, even if not to the clubs they’re currently turning out for.

Chelsea have also reportedly decided to sell Christopher Nkunku after he failed to make the most of his chance to start regularly in the Premier League in Nicolas Jackson’s absence.

There are also rumours that Chelsea could sell Jadon Sancho as soon as they activate their obligation to buy him from Manchester United.

Therefore, there will be a shake-up in the Chelsea attack this summer – but it still seems unlikely that Vinicius would be arriving to fill the void.

