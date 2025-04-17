Chelsea reportedly ‘explored’ the shock free transfer of Virgil van Dijk for the summer, after they could have potentially prised another superstar away from the Reds.

At the beginning of April, each of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Van Dijk were set to walk away from Liverpool for free. Now, the former is the only one with a chance of doing so.

Indeed, Salah penned a new deal on April 11, and Van Dijk followed suit six days later – multiple reports have suggested the centre-back’s agreement was already in place when his team-mate confirmed his stay.

But things might not have panned out that Van Dijk would stay if Chelsea got their way.

According to the Daily Mail, the Blues were ‘one of the clubs’ who ‘explored’ the free transfer of the centre-back for the summer.

However, the feeling they got back was reportedly that ‘he was going to sign a new deal’ at Liverpool.

Of the three superstars who were due to be out of contract, there was indeed less reported angst on Van Dijk signing than either of the others.

Chelsea could have landed double raid

Van Dijk is not the only Liverpool icon Chelsea could have potentially signed in the summer.

Superstar winger Salah himself could have pushed to return to Stamford Bridge himself had Liverpool not offered him a new deal, as it was reported there was ‘intrigue’ over a Blues transfer.

Having spent an uninspiring year or so with Chelsea, ending in 2015, Salah is said to have ‘felt as though he still had something to prove’ there. It was not made clear if the Blues did want to sign him, but they’d have been silly not to have.

We’ll never know if Van Dijk would have stayed at Liverpool had his team-mate upped sticks for Stamford Bridge, or if a sensational double deal could have been pulled off.

Chelsea round-up: Moises Caicedo price named

Amid Al-Nassr interest in Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo, the Blues have reportedly set a price tag upwards of £100million for him.

That would make him the most expensive signing in Saudi Pro League history.

In terms of incomings, Chelsea reportedly have their eyes on Brighton striker Georginio Rutter.

It comes amid fears they might miss out on Liam Delap, with Manchester United currently leading for the Ipswich man.

