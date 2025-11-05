Caicedo, Palmer and Fofana are among Chelsea's top earners - some more worthily than others

Only three Premier League clubs are spending more on player wages than Chelsea, who have tied down several talents to some of the longest contracts in the top flight.

There are 16 Chelsea players earning £100,000 per week or more, which the Blues will hope pays off with more success after winning the Conference League under Enzo Maresca last season.

But which of Chelsea’s top earners are giving them the best returns on the pitch?

Here, we’ve ranked Chelsea’s 11 highest-paid players by value for money, from best to worst.

Moises Caicedo – £150,000

Chelsea spent a huge sum to sign Caicedo from Brighton in 2023, but he has since confirmed his status as one of the best holding midfielders in the Premier League.

TEAMtalk revealed in mid-October that Chelsea were preparing to reward Caicedo with a new contract in recognition of his performances – news that has since been backed up by Fabrizio Romano.

Caicedo already has a long contract, so the fact Chelsea want to renew his deal shows how they believe he’s worthy of a bigger salary.

Cole Palmer – £130,000

Some baulked at the £40m fee Chelsea paid Manchester City to sign Palmer in 2023, but his ensuing form showed it to actually be a shrewd investment.

The attacking midfielder immediately became a standout player for Chelsea, establishing himself as one of the best for goal contributions in the Premier League.

Palmer earned a wage rise from £80,000 to £130,000 per week for his second season at Stamford Bridge, in which his output dropped slightly but still saw him outscore all his teammates.

Joao Pedro – £125,000

Chelsea bought Pedro from Brighton this summer to add a new element to their attack, knowing he could play either in support of a centre-forward or as the main striker himself.

Due to Liam Delap’s recent injury, Pedro has assumed the responsibility of being the striker for Chelsea and has been doing a decent job of it, with three goals and three assists from his first 10 Premier League appearances for his new club.

Chelsea could arguably still find an upgrade on Pedro up front, but it would be someone who they’d likely have to pay bigger wages to.

Enzo Fernandez – £180,000

Chelsea broke the British transfer record to prise Fernandez away from Benfica in January 2023 after refusing to take no for an answer in their quest to sign the World Cup winner.

With the transfer fee attached to him, Fernandez had a hard task convincing neutrals he was worth the money, but he has grown in influence, to the extent of being named in the team of the tournament for both of the trophies Chelsea won earlier this year: the Conference League and Club World Cup.

A salary of £180,000 is probably about the going rate for a player like Fernandez, especially considering his leadership status and goal contributions.

Marc Cucurella – £175,000

Cucurella confirmed a new contract with Chelsea was sorted in the summer, although there hasn’t been a formal announcement about it.

His original wages after joining from Brighton were £175,000 per week, which may increase with a new deal.

The left-back originally struggled with the step up to Chelsea, but has consolidated his form and will be spending his prime years in west London.

Jorrel Hato – £120,000

Hato has big potential, but is being phased in patiently by Chelsea after his summer move from Ajax.

Able to play at left-back or centre-half, the 19-year-old could become a serious player over the duration of his seven-year contract.

For now, he will have to keep working hard to force his way into Chelsea’s short-term plans.

Tosin Adarabioyo – £120,000

Chelsea signed Tosin on a free transfer from Fulham in 2024, which enhanced their ability to pay him a decent salary (three times worth what he was earning at Craven Cottage).

The defender is the kind of player who can expect to play in about half of Chelsea’s games as a starter. But after playing in most of the Conference League run last season, he was left on the bench for the final.

His contract is due to last until 2028, when he will have reached his thirties.

Pedro Neto – £160,000

Neto had shown some flashes of potential with Wolves before Chelsea bought him in 2024, but in terms of goals and assists, he wasn’t the biggest standout and that’s still the case now.

In his debut season with the Blues, Neto got four goals and six assists from 35 Premier League appearances. He has two of each so far this season from 10 games so far.

Chelsea set about strengthening their options out wide this summer, but Neto still has a part to play. With only five players earning more than him, though, there’s scrutiny on the figures he produces on the pitch.

Reece James – £250,000

Since emerging from the Chelsea academy, James has seen his wages increase healthily while building up his reputation at Premier League and international level.

In September 2022, he earned a raise from £100,000 per week to £250,000 per week, reflecting his status as one of the best right-backs in the league when on form.

However, James has struggled with injuries ever since, missing more league games than he’s played in since his renewal.

Wesley Fofana – £200,000

Fofana was one of the most promising centre-backs in the Premier League when Chelsea signed him from Leicester City in 2022 on a seven-year contract.

However, injury issues have prevented him from playing consistently enough to fulfil his potential. For example, he only played 14 times last season after missing the whole of the season before.

Chelsea still have Fofana under contract until 2029, but haven’t been able to rely on him as much as they would have envisaged.

Raheem Sterling – £325,000

Chelsea’s highest-paid player is also one they aren’t currently using, having frozen Sterling out of their plans upon his return from a loan spell with Arsenal last season.

Sterling was the first signing of Chelsea’s current ownership regime and it seemed like a coup to get him from Manchester City, but he has lost some of the magic in recent years.

Not giving Sterling any involvement whatsoever feels like an over-exaggeration of his downturn in fortunes, but it means his £325,000-a-week wages are money going down the drain at the moment.

