Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole has urged his old club to sign Jadon Sancho on a permanent transfer from Manchester United despite reports they are shying away from a potential deal.

Sancho’s 83rd-minute strike all but put the Europa Conference League final to bed for the Blues as Enzo Maresca’s men came from behind to beat Real Betis 4-1 in Poland to become the first club in history to win all four of Europe’s major trophies in the process.

The England winger added Chelsea’s third goal after Enzo Fernandez and Nicolas Jackson had given the Blues the lead before Moises Caicedo capped off the victory in injury time.

Having started on the bench, Sancho made a key contribution following his second-half substitution, potentially boosting his chances of earning a permanent move to west London as a result.

Chelsea agreed to sign Sancho permanently for around £25m when they signed him on loan from United last summer. However, they are able to cancel the agreement by paying their Premier League rivals £5m in compensation and reports suggest that remains a possibility following Sancho’s mixed spell in west London – although Sky Sports claim that he could still stay if he agrees to a pay cut.

Cole wants to see Sancho at Chelsea next season, insisting he ‘really likes’ the former Borussia Dortmund star.

Discussing Sancho’s future at Chelsea before the Europa Conference League final, Cole said: “I think Jadon is a really great player and I think he’s done well.

“He’s been rotated in and out a bit but I want to see Jadon playing. You want a player like that in your squad. It will come down to a financial decision I imagine but I really like him.”

Asked whether Sancho had done enough to earn a permanent move to Chelsea after the final, Cole added: “Yes I do. This is a kid who went to Dortmund and was a superstar as a kid. It wasn’t working at Man United but he’s done well, he’s got his career back on track at Chelsea.

“I think there’s more to come from him as well.”

Maresca keeping coy on Sancho move to Chelsea

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Enzo Maresca said discussions would be held around Sancho’s future in the days following the final.

Indeed, when asked if the Betis clash could be Sancho’s last for Chelsea, Maresca said: “I don’t know.

“I said that when in the last weeks you asked me about different players, I always said the same. And the reason why is because it’s the truth.

“At this moment, there is not any thought or any decision made on Jadon or any different players.”

While Sancho has done himself no real harm when it comes to making a permanent switch to Stamford Bridge, the fact that Chelsea are in the hunt for new attacking recruits following Champions League qualification could scupper his hopes.

A deal for Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap is set to be completed, while the Blues are also in the running to sign Milan wide man Rafael Leao. A move for unhappy Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho can also not be ruled out at this stage, with Maresca a fan of the Argentine’s talents.

