Wesley Fofana has laughed and joked at being responsible for his Chelsea side enduring a shambolic campaign so far.

As far as big-money signings go, few have proven more regrettable than the £75m Chelsea paid to sign Wesley Fofana.

That is the same price Liverpool paid when signing Virgil van Dijk, and Fofana hasn’t made one percent of the impact Van Dijk has at Anfield.

Fofana was slaughtered by Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher in a scathing assessment of Chelsea’s defenders on Monday night.

The Blues have kept the fourth fewest clean sheets in Europe’s top five leagues since January 1, with Fofana a big reason why Chelsea concede goals for fun.

Fofana also cost Chelsea a shot at one of just two trophies they had realistic expectations of winning this season.

The 25-year-old blazed the crucial penalty way over the crossbar in the shoot-out defeat to Liverpool in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup in October.

That came after fellow centre-back Joe Gomez – who has never scored a senior goal in his entire career – coolly slotted home for Liverpool moments prior.

And in quotes carried by Ben Jacobs on X, Fofana has now laughed off his costly penalty miss.

Wesley Fofana laughs off Chelsea failure

The quotes come from an interview Fofana conducted with French YouTuber Zack Nani, Per Jacobs, Chelsea did not arrange the interview.

Fofana was quoted by Jacobs as saying: “If I miss it’s not serious, it’s definitely annoying, but if someone attacks me, it’s not the first time, I don’t care.

“I know there’s another match in three days. If you win, you forget about your penalty. It’s how football works. I missed.

“I had a beautiful shot, did you see it? I was shooting very high. The roof of Anfield.

“I remember a supporter very high up caught the ball. Yeah, I missed, now I laugh about it because it’s part of football. That’s how it is.”

Fofana also revealed he came close to quitting football altogether after suffering thigh injuries in the aftermath of his ACL injury in 2023.

“I sat down with my agents and told them, ‘That’s it, I’m done with football.’”

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