‘What a mess’ – Chelsea owner Boehly lambasted for sale of ‘best player’ to rivals

Jamie Carragher has lambasted Chelsea owner Todd Boehly for the “mess” of trying to sell the side’s “best player this season” Conor Gallagher, who is now in talks with Tottenham.

Boehly has made some big decisions since taking over as Chelsea chairman ahead of the summer 2022 transfer window. In the three windows under his watch, £1billion has been spent by the club.

The shelling of major funds is yet to bring anything resembling a successful season.

Indeed, last term, Chelsea finished 12th in the Premier League, and they are currently 10th.

While the owner has brought in what he clearly perceives to be talented players, the massive spend has meant he’s had to cull some important assets, too.

Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount have all left since Boehly has been at the club.

Three of those players came through Chelsea’s academy, and selling them means immediate profit in the books, helping stay in line with Financial FairPlay regulations.

However, letting them go has also altered the DNA of the side, with hardly any loyal Chelsea men left.

Carragher blasts Chelsea for Gallagher decision

The next academy player to leave could be Gallagher. He’s been on Tottenham’s radar for a while, and it’s recently been reported that ‘negotiations are underway’ regarding a move to north London.

Former Premier League defender Carragher feels that move would highlight the problems Boehly has created at the club.

Responding to a post on X about the advanced talks ahead of a move to Tottenham for Gallagher, the pundit suggested the Blues are wrong to sell one of their best players based simply on finances.

“Gallagher has been Chelsea’s best player this season along with Cole Palmer, this just shows what a mess the new ownership have made at the club,” Carragher said.

“Selling an academy player because it helps with FFP.”

Gallagher sale is mistake for a few reasons

Not only would selling Gallagher see the club lose a player who is Chelsea through and through – having come through the academy and captained the club – and one of their most influential players, it would aid a direct rival.

Indeed, Tottenham are already way ahead the Blues at the moment, and adding Gallagher could make the gap even wider.

If Chelsea are to have any success at any point, keeping important players who care for the club seems to be a no-brainer.

They’ve already got rid of a lot of them, and they can’t afford to carry on stripping the club of its identity. Tottenham should benefit greatly if the move goes through, though.

