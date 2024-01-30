What’s happening with Trevoh Chalobah? Chelsea defender’s January exit chances explained

Trevoh Chalobah now looks likely to stay at Chelsea

Chelsea have been holding off bringing in any new signings during this window, with their focus being on what players they can sell on.

For example, Armando Broja is close to an exit with Fulham and Wolves both seeing first bids for the striker rejected.

There is still an expectancy that Broja will leave and clubs are getting closer to the price point of £35 million.

He is not alone though and Trevoh Chalobah is another player who is also allowed to leave should the correct offer arrive.

However, sources have stated that interested parties are currently unwilling to meet the demands of Chelsea, who are looking for £25 million.

That is the same fee that had seen Nottingham Forest strike an agreement in the summer, but Chalobah turned the move down.

This is a point of contention with sources close to the player, who believe that his club are not being malleable enough when it comes to his valuation and therefore putting off suitors. The defender is open to a move this month but it is increasingly unlikely.

Fulham, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest have all held interest in him and sounded out the potential for a deal.

Clubs not keen on Chelsea valuation

However, there has been no further movement as clubs are unwilling to pay the amount asked for a player who is just back from injury.

The 24-year-old has been suffering with a thigh injury that has kept him out since August and there is a willingness from suitors to sanction a loan with an option to buy, but Chelsea want to guarantee a sale.

This is another roadblock, as clubs are unsure if he is worth the financial risk.

Serie A sides have also been very keen on Chalobah but will not go near a permanent deal at this time unless there is a change to the expectations at Chelsea.

West Ham have had a look too, but nothing more than that at this stage.

Therefore, the Chelsea youth product is currently set to stay until the summer unless his team at CAA Stellar can pull off a move before then.

READ MORE: Chelsea target shock €50m attacker signing as Pochettino dreams up delicious blend to complement Osimhen