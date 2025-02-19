Chelsea are reportedly ‘willing’ to splash a huge sum on Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface this summer, with a new No. 9 one of Enzo Maresca’s top priorities for the summer.

The Blues got off to a fantastic start this season but their form has dipped in recent weeks, leaving them at risk of missing out on Champions League qualification.

Maresca is well aware that Chelsea need more quality all over the pitch to become serial trophy-winners again and he wants more competition for Nicolas Jackson, who is currently sidelined with an injury.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Chelsea are big admirers of Leverkusen centre-forward Boniface and are preparing to submit a €70m (£58m, $73m).

The 24-year-old had a sensational 2023/24 season in which he helped Leverkusen win the Bundesliga title by scoring 14 league goals in 24 appearances. The German club also won the DFB-Pokal and reached the Europa League final.

This term, Boniface has once again missed several games due to injury, but has still manage to bag an impressive seven goals in 12 Bundesliga games.

The report claims that Boniface has ‘caught Chelsea’s attention’ even if his performances have ‘dropped slightly’ and he is the Blues ‘priority’. Leverkusen, for their part, could be forced to consider an offer in the region of €70m, it’s stated.

Chelsea prioritising Liam Delap transfer – sources

TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher has long reported that Chelsea boss Maresca wants to add a new striker to his squad.

Sources have stated that Boniface is a player of interest and he was considered by the Blues in January, before they decided against an approach.

While the Nigerian international does have some big admirers at Chelsea, we understand that he is not their main striker target for the summer.

Ipswich Town centre-forward Liam Delap remains at the top of Chelsea’s shortlist and they believe they will sign him this summer, especially if the Tractor Boys are relegated.

Despite being entrenched in a battle for survival, Delap has put in some fantastic performances this season and has scored 10 goals in 24 Premier League games so far.

RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko is another potential option for Chelsea in the summer, having been linked with the Blues for over a year.

The 21-year-old’s agents have visited Stamford Bridge on multiple occasions, while Chelsea have held talks with Leipzig over the conditions of a potential deal.

Arsenal are big admirers of Sesko and believe they are in a strong position to sign him in the summer. If Chelsea miss out on Delap, we could see the London rivals go head-to-head for Sesko.

Chelsea round-up: Huijsen battle to ignite, Palmer exit threat

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk has revealed that Chelsea are very interested in Bournemouth centre-back Dean Huijsen and are weighing up a bid in the summer.

The talented 19-year-old has a £50m release clause in his Cherries’ contract – a relatively cheap fee given the £70m+ valuations for the likes of Marc Guehi, Jarrad Branthwaite or Murillo.

However, Liverpool are also big admirers of Huijsen and we could therefore see the two Premier League clubs go head-to-head for his signature.

In other news, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that some at Chelsea are very concerned they could lose Cole Palmer this summer if they miss out on Champions League qualification.

Despite the Blues’ board recently coming out to voice their confidence in Maresca, we understand that his position will be under serious threat if they don’t finish in the top five this term.

