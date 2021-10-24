Chelsea have identified a teenager yet to make his League One debut as a potential future first-choice goalkeeper, according to reports.

The goalkeeping position is simultaneously one that Chelsea do not have to think too much about in the transfer market, and one that they do. They unearthed one of the best goalkeepers in Europe when bringing Edouard Mendy to the Premier League last year.

Mendy has impressed thoroughly since, meaning they won’t be on the lookout for a new number one any time soon. But their plans always have to evolve if they want to make their recent success a long-term thing.

They are dealing with a dilemma in the hierarchy behind Mendy. Kepa Arrizbalaga remains the most expensive goalkeeper in history, but isn’t getting the gametime to reflect that. As such, he looks likely to leave at some point in 2022.

Chelsea would therefore need to weigh up how to provide different competition for Mendy. And it seems they are eyeing someone who could succeed him in the long term.

According to The Sun, Chelsea have been scouting James Beadle, who plays in the youth ranks for Charlton Athletic and England.

Aged 17, he is yet to make his senior debut. However, his potential is high enough for Chelsea to view him as a possible future number one.

Beadle is not yet under a professional contract with Charlton, who could therefore lose him for a tiny sum. But they are aiming to monetise his exit if possible and could ask for around £400,000.

Chelsea are not the only club interested in Beadle, who is also a target for Brighton. However, the report claims they are at the front of the queue at present.

Beadle is not yet a senior player but perhaps Chelsea are not looking for such a status at present. Besides, he did help Charlton win the Professional Development League 2 South title last year.

Potential doesn’t always materialise into the forecasted quality, but Chelsea are faithful that Beadle can fulfil his. Therefore, they may make a move for him at the earliest opportunity.

After doing so, they would have to work out their plans for how best to develop him, whether that be in their academy setup or out on loan until he is first-team ready.

Chelsea keeper wanted in Italy

Meanwhile, Kepa could also be on the move soon after emerging as a target for two sides in Italy.

Some high-profile mistakes and the superior form of Mendy have cost him the chance to be Chelsea’s number one. Therefore, he is at a critical juncture in his career.

The Spaniard has become a target for Lazio, whose coach is ex-Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri. They are looking for a new number one after relegating Thomas Strakosha down the pecking order in favour of veteran Pepe Reina.

But there are some obstacles in the way of a deal. Therefore, Kepa could have to consider alternative options.

A recent report revealed that Juventus have a long-term interest in him, which they could act upon next summer.

Wojciech Szczesny is currently their first choice, and although he is much better than he was at Arsenal, some mistakes have been creeping into his game again.

Therefore, Juve could replace him at the end of the season, with Kepa in their sights.

It could be all change in the goalkeeping department at Stamford Bridge over the next year or so.

