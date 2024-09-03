Chelsea have learnt how they can sign Victor Osimhen in a bargain deal during the January transfer window as the Napoli striker closes in on a shock move to Galatasaray.

Osimhen was one of the most talked about players during the summer transfer window as he made it clear he wanted to leave Napoli amid interest from Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and the Saudi Pro League. PSG ended up dropping out of the race, while Chelsea fell behind Saudi club Al-Ahli.

Napoli and Al-Ahli agreed terms over a transfer, while Osimhen was also open to the prospect of heading to the Middle East, despite being viewed as one of the best centre-forwards in the world.

But Al-Ahli went on to capture Ivan Toney from Brentford instead, which left Osimhen stunned. Chelsea then entered negotiations to try and wrap up a deal for the 25-year-old shortly before the transfer deadline, but they did not meet his wage demands.

Osimhen was then left stranded at Napoli as they removed him from their Serie A squad and also gave his No 9 shirt to Romelu Lukaku.

Osimhen knows he needs to continue playing competitive football if he is to eventually gain a huge move to a truly elite club and he has therefore opted to join Galatasaray in an incredible twist.

As per David Ornstein, the Nigerian ace is set to undergo a medical after Galatasaray finalised a deal to sign him on loan for the rest of the season, with no option or obligation to buy.

Fabrizio Romano, meanwhile, states that Osimhen’s wages will be covered in full by the Turkish giants.

Chelsea latest: Victor Osimhen signing still possible

The former Lille star will also extend his contract with Napoli until June 2027. But this is simply to protect his transfer value, rather than being any shot at redemption with the Italian side.

Osimhen may be joining Galatasaray, but Chelsea still have the opportunity to sign him in January.

There is a break clause in the loan deal which means Osimhen can leave Napoli on a permanent basis during the winter window, and Galatasaray will be compensated.

Clubs such as Chelsea and PSG are likely to come back in for Osimhen as long as he continues to score goals. That is because the star’s new Napoli terms include a release clause worth just €75million (£63.2m/$83m).

That represents great value for money considering Osimhen’s previous Napoli deal had a massive €130m (£109.5m/$143.8m) exit clause.

While Chelsea made a host more signings during the recent transfer window, they still have not added a lethal No 9 to their ranks.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is currently placing his trust in Nicolas Jackson, and the 23-year-old has been rewarded with a new nine-year contract.

However, it could be argued that Chelsea still need a truly elite striker if they are to challenge for major trophies once again, and Osimhen would fit the bill.

