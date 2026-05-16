Chelsea are closing in on appointing Xabi Alonso as their new head coach after the Spaniard agreed terms in principle after making a concession regarding transfers.

Sources have confirmed that Alonso has now emerged as Chelsea’s overwhelming first-choice candidate and positive talks held earlier this week have accelerated significantly in recent days.

As we previously revealed, Chelsea had already engaged in encouraging discussions with Alonso while assessing options to replace Liam Rosenior.

A number of high-profile names were considered during the process, but TEAMtalk understands Chelsea’s senior sporting leadership group – Laurence Stewart, Paul Winstanley, Joe Shields, Sam Jewell and Dave Fallows – have become increasingly united behind Alonso as the standout appointment.

Internally, Chelsea believe Alonso represents the ideal blend of elite-level pedigree, tactical innovation and long-term project management needed to lead the club into its next era.

The Spaniard is currently available after leaving Real Madrid in January following a brief but turbulent six-month spell at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Despite the short stint in the Spanish capital, Alonso’s reputation within European football remains exceptionally strong following his transformative work at Bayer Leverkusen prior to taking the Madrid job.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed back in March that Alonso was preparing to return to management this summer, with strong suggestions at the time that he was looking at Liverpool as his next landing spot.

The former Reds midfielder remains hugely admired at Anfield and uncertainty surrounding Arne Slot’s long-term future has continued to fuel speculation over a potential Merseyside return.

However, Chelsea have moved to position themselves at the front of the queue.

Xabi Alonso and Chelsea agree deal in principle

TEAMtalk can reveal Alonso has now agreed in principle to become Chelsea’s next head coach, although several structural details still need to be finalised before any announcement can be made.

Sources indicate discussions are currently centred around how Alonso would integrate into Chelsea’s existing sporting structure.

Importantly, we understand Alonso is NOT demanding total control over recruitment or football operations.

Instead, the 44-year-old acknowledges Chelsea’s current model has already assembled a hugely talented squad that requires only targeted additions to become genuine Premier League title challengers.

Nevertheless, Chelsea are prepared to adjust elements of the existing working structure in order to address remaining concerns and ensure Alonso feels fully supported in the role.

There is a growing feeling internally that compromise can be reached quickly.

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Chelsea ideally want their new head coach officially in place before the end of the month and potentially even before the conclusion of the Premier League season next week.

Sources close to the situation describe talks as advanced and productive, with optimism growing on both sides that a full agreement will soon be completed.

Alonso’s arrival would represent one of the biggest managerial appointments of Chelsea’s modern era and signal a major statement of intent from the club’s ownership heading into the summer transfer window.

The Blues hierarchy remain convinced the Spaniard possesses the tactical intelligence, elite mentality and long-term vision capable of restoring Chelsea to the top of English and European football.

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