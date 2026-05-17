Xabi Alonso has been confirmed as the new Chelsea manager on a four-year deal

Chelsea have formally announced the appointment of Xabi Alonso as their new manager on a four-year contract from July 1, with the Spaniard expressing his delight and with a well-informed Sky Sports man explaining what to expect on the transfer front from the new Blues boss.

TEAMtalk exclusively broke the news on Saturday morning that Alonso had agreed a deal in principle to take charge at Stamford Bridge after productive talks last week.

And in a statement released at exactly 9am on Sunday, Chelsea – beaten in Saturday’s FA Cup final – have now officially confirmed Alonso as their new manager on a contract until June 2030.

Writing on their club website, Chelsea stated: ‘Chelsea Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Xabi Alonso as Manager of the men’s team.

‘The Spaniard will begin his role on July 1, 2026, having agreed a four‑year contract at Stamford Bridge.

‘One of the most respected figures in the modern game, Alonso arrives at Chelsea having already experienced coaching at the highest level of European football with Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen, where he led the German club to the first league title in their history.

‘His appointment reflects the Club’s belief in his broad set of experiences, coaching quality and game model, leadership attributes, character and integrity, which were key to the decision to ask him to help lead the next phase of Chelsea’s journey.

‘He is regarded not only as an outstanding football coach, but also as a proven leader and partner across a number of areas essential to the demands of driving the team.’

Expressing his delight at landing the job, Alonso said: “Chelsea is one of the biggest clubs in world football, and it fills me with immense pride to become manager of this great club.

“From my conversations with the ownership group and sporting leadership, it is clear we share the same ambition. We want to build a team capable of competing consistently at the highest level and fighting for trophies.

“There is great talent in the squad and huge potential at this football club, and it will be my great honour to lead it. Now the focus is on hard work, building the right culture and winning trophies.”

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Sky Sports man reveals all on Alonso’s job title and Chelsea transfer plans

As TEAMtalk revealed earlier this week, Chelsea’s senior leadership structure – including Laurence Stewart, Paul Winstanley, Joe Shields, Sam Jewell and Dave Fallows – became increasingly aligned behind Alonso as their preferred option.

Chelsea bosses also held talks with departing Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola, though it soon became clear that Alonso was the preferred candidate.

As part of those discussions, the Spaniard also made clear his desire to have autonomy over transfers.

After an agreement was announced, Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol provided some details on the contract talks, his plans for the team, his role in transfers and a new title.

Writing on X, the journalist said: “It was Chelsea’s idea for Alonso to have the title of ‘manager’ instead of ‘head coach’ because they were so impressed with his leadership qualities. He did not ask to have the manager title.

“Alonso will not be wedded to playing three at the back at Chelsea. He used that formation at Bayer Leverkusen because it suited the players he had in his squad. He is more than happy to play with a back four. Chelsea will play different formations under him.

“As things stand, he is unlikely to be at the Spurs game on Tuesday.

“The current football leadership structure Chelsea have will remain in place. None of the sporting directors will be leaving. They were all involved in Alonso’s appointment.

“Chelsea met with other candidates, whom they were given permission to speak to. They were very impressed with Andoni Iraola, and he made a real impression and impact during their conversations.”

Chelsea have also employed something of a scattergun approach to transfers in recent years, but Solhekol insists Alonso wants the focus to be on quality over quantity, with three to four key signings targeted this summer.

He added: “Chelsea have held multiple meetings with Alonso about all aspects of the job over a number of weeks. Alonso will be involved in recruitment, and Chelsea expect to sign 3/4 players this summer, including a centre back.

‘Chelsea have no concerns about Alonso’s experience managing Real Madrid. Despite only managing there for a short spell, Alonso had a win percentage of more than 70%, winning 24 of 34 games. Senior figures at Real Madrid gave him glowing references.”

While a new centre-half will be a key target this summer, we can reveal that one name that they admire is Crystal Palace defender Maxence Lacroix.

However, wary of the growing interest in the Frenchman, the Eagles have put the wheels in motion over a massive new contract to block him from joining the Blues.

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