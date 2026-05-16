Xabi Alonso to Chelsea announcement imminent after ‘unanimous’ BlueCo decision

Xabi Alonso could be announced as Chelsea’s new head coach ahead of their final Premier League home game of the season against Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday, TEAMtalk can confirm.

We broke the news on Saturday morning that Alonso had agreed terms in principle with Chelsea following positive talks over recent days.

Sources have now confirmed that the final details are effectively in place and the agreement is set to be formally signed, paving the way for Chelsea owners, BlueCo, to complete one of the biggest managerial appointments of the summer.

We understand Alonso has agreed a four-year contract with the Blues as he prepares for a rapid return to management following his departure from Real Madrid earlier this year.

The former Bayer Leverkusen boss quickly emerged as Chelsea’s leading candidate after the club intensified their search for a new head coach.

As TEAMtalk revealed earlier this week, Chelsea’s senior leadership structure – including Laurence Stewart, Paul Winstanley, Joe Shields, Sam Jewell and Dave Fallows – became increasingly aligned behind Alonso as their preferred option.

Sources state the hierarchy were unanimous in their belief that Alonso represents the ideal fit for Chelsea’s long-term project due to his tactical profile, elite-level experience and ability to develop younger players within a modern football structure.

Chelsea have considered a number of candidates throughout the process, but Alonso rapidly separated himself from the field as talks progressed positively.

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Chelsea make Xabi Alonso concessions

We can also confirm that Alonso will be granted significantly more influence within Chelsea’s football operation than several of his predecessors.

While the role will not provide him with complete managerial control in the traditional sense, sources indicate that Chelsea have agreed to give Alonso a far greater voice in recruitment strategy, squad planning and overall football direction moving forward.

That increased level of involvement was viewed as an important factor during negotiations and helped convince Alonso that Chelsea represented the right next step in his coaching career.

The Spaniard is understood to believe the current squad already possesses the foundations of a title-challenging side, particularly given the depth of young talent assembled over recent transfer windows.

However, discussions have also taken place regarding several key additions Chelsea want to make this summer in order to accelerate the club’s progression back towards the top of English and European football.

We understand Chelsea ideally wanted the appointment wrapped up before the conclusion of the Premier League season, and the timing now appears to align perfectly with those plans.

Barring any late complications, Alonso is expected to be formally unveiled before Tuesday’s clash with Tottenham, as Chelsea prepare to begin a new era under one of Europe’s most highly-rated young coaches.

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