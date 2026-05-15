Xabi Alonso has already won the Chelsea players over and is expected to be named the club’s next manager, though preventing a brutal and big-money Barcelona raid is priority number one for the Spaniard.

Alonso wants to manage in the Premier League and in Chelsea, he’s found a willing partner. The Blues are seeking a permanent manager after the Liam Rosenior experiment blew up in their face.

It had been anticipated Alonso might wind up at Anfield if Liverpool made a managerial change of their own.

However, the Reds are sticking by Arne Slot and have made no attempt to hire Alonso, or any other new manager, for that matter.

As such, it’s a free run at Alonso for Chelsea and the latest from the Guardian makes great reading for those wishing to see the former Real Madrid boss at Stamford Bridge.

It’s claimed Chelsea’s playing personnel ‘believe Xabi Alonso is the ideal candidate to become their next head coach.’

Talks between his camp and Chelsea officials are advancing, and there is now a ‘growing sense within the industry that a deal will be agreed.’

The situation is ‘expected to accelerate’ after Saturday’s FA Cup final clash between Chelsea and Manchester City. The Blues want their new boss in place long before the World Cup gets underway on June 11, which is already less than a month away.

The much-maligned hierarchy that consists of five sporting directors will not change, though the report stressed Chelsea are aware a manager of Alonso’s calibre ‘must be listened to when it comes to signings.’

As such, Alonso will have a say in sending Barcelona packing when the LaLiga champions come calling for Joao Pedro.

Barcelona want Chelsea striker Joao Pedro

Barcelona are on course to part ways with Robert Lewandowski who is not expected to sign a contract extension.

Accordingly, a new starting striker is wanted and it’s quickly dawning on Barca that signing Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez will prove too costly of an operation.

As such, Mundo Deportivo brought news of Barcelona pivoting to Chelsea frontman, Joao Pedro, who has arguably been the Blues’ best player this term.

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Pedro has scored 20 goals and provided nine assists across all competitions this season. Barca have taken note, and the Brazilian has now been promoted to Barcelona’s ‘No 1’ transfer target.

It often proves difficult for English sides – even ones as powerful as Chelsea – to prevent South American stars from leaving when Barcelona or Real Madrid come calling.

Nevertheless, you won’t be surprised to learn Chelsea are dead set against selling and have no desire to deprive incoming boss Alonso of his most potent attacker from day one.

Pedro is contracted to Chelsea until 2033 and there is no release clause in his terms. If Chelsea don’t want to sell, they won’t.

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