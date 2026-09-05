Xabi Alonso left stunned by Chelsea star he refused to sell – ‘he is such a big threat’

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has given his verdict on Emmanuel Emegha and has also reacted to the Blues missing out on the signing of Lamine Camara from AS Monaco.

Among the new players that Alonso has in his Chelsea squad is Emegha.

Chelsea announced back on September 12, 2025, that they had struck a deal with their sister club RC Strasbourg for the signing of Emegha.

The 23-year-old Netherlands international striker officially joined Chelsea in the summer of 2026.

On July 27, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Chelsea had no plans to sell Emegha even though they were signing Danny Welbeck.

Sources, though, had told us at the time that Chelsea had told the striker that he needed to earn his place in Alonso’s squad.

Chelsea manager Alonso has been hugely impressed with Emegha and has outlined the attributes that make the Dutch striker special.

Football.London quotes Alonso as saying about Emegha: “I see him playing on the last line, where he has space, he is such a big threat.

“He has been here for a few months, he had an injury that he missed some part of the pre-season, sorry for him, but he is young, he has very special qualities and we hope that he feels better and he takes those steps that he is going to be more involved.

“Players young, that they come, they need to be patient, but knowing that for sure they will have a better opportunity.”

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Xabi Alonso has moved on from Lamine Camara

Alonso has also suggested that Chelsea have moved on from the failed pursuit of Camara.

Chelsea had a £47million deal in place with AS Monaco for Camara.

The midfielder had also undergone a medical and was ready to join Chelsea on the final day of the summer transfer window.

However, Monaco pulled the plug on the deal late on.

When asked if he is disappointed not to sign Camara, Alonso said: “I think that we are prepared.

“I’m happy with the squad, with the depth, with the healthy competition we have in different positions.

“As well, I’ve mentioned that there is a good balance between players of different stage, mature players, young players, players already that are in a good maturity moment as well.

“We need to build that energy during the week to perform well in the weekends.

“So far, it’s just two games, but it has been a good start and now we know who is going to be in the building and that’s good to have this certainty.”

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