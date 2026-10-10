Xabi Alonso plans Chelsea raid on Liverpool for record-breaking star

Chelsea are keeping tabs on Liverpool attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz, who worked with Blues manager Xabi Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen, according to a report, as TEAMtalk reveals whether the Reds could sell the German star.

Wirtz has been largely underwhelming since his move from Bayer to Liverpool in the summer of 2025.

Liverpool paid a total of £116million to Bayer for Wirtz, making him the most expensive German footballer in the world.

Wirtz has made 55 appearances for Liverpool so far in his career, scoring seven goals and providing 11 assists in the process.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder is under contract at Liverpool until the summer of 2030.

According to CaughtOffside journalist Mark Brus in The Daily Briefing, Chelsea are keeping tabs on Wirtz.

Chelsea manager Alonso worked with Wirtz at Bayer and won the Bundesliga title together in 2024.

There is interest from Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich, too, in Wirtz.

Brus wrote: “If Wirtz and Liverpool decide to go their separate ways in the near future, it’s likely that Bayern will be at the front of the queue.

“However, don’t discount Real Madrid or Barcelona either.

“One source even mentioned Chelsea as someone keeping an eye on the 23-year-old’s situation, but I personally have some doubts about him staying in the Premier League as it suits neither him or Liverpool.”

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Liverpool will NOT sell Florian Wirtz – sources

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool are not planning to sever ties with Wirtz anytime soon.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on September 22 that Liverpool want to keep Wirtz.

We reported at the time that Bayern Munich are keen on the German star, but the Liverpool bosses are not giving up on him just yet.

Fletcher reported: “For the time being, Wirtz remains very much part of the Liverpool plans.

“Manager Andoni Iraola is keen to work with the talented German and intends to continue giving him opportunities to find his rhythm.

“The club’s preference is clear – they want to nurture the player rather than consider an early exit.

“There is hope that a short break for Wirtz while on international duty could prove beneficial.

“Working under Jurgen Klopp with the Germany national team may help Wirtz relax, regain confidence and emerge from his shell.

“Staff at Anfield believe a positive spell away could see him return refreshed and ready to remind Premier League audiences of the quality that once made him one of Europe’s most exciting young talents.

“While external interest is inevitable given his reputation, Liverpool’s focus stays internal.

“They are prepared to be patient, convinced that once Wirtz settles fully, the form that lit up the Bundesliga will follow.”

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