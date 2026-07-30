A Chelsea insider has suggested the presence of Xabi Alonso could help the club’s ‘dream target’ ignore advances from Manchester United in order to move to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have already signed seven players this summer, with Morgan Rogers, Maxence Lacroix and Marco Palestra the standouts. The latter pair are both defenders, and Chelsea have been continually linked with another defender this summer: Lewis Hall.

After selling Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid, Alonso might need another left-back, and former Blues man Hall could be perfect.

There could be a couple of issues with that: interest from United as well as Hall’s exit from Stamford Bridge in 2024.

Chelsea insider Si Phillips feels the Blues could indeed land the left-back – named the club’s ‘dream target’ – though.

He wrote: ‘Hall is largely expected to be departing Newcastle United this summer, with Manchester United the main linked side. But nothing has moved there yet, and Chelsea are hovering…

‘I don’t have much in the way of significant news to report on this one yet, but the fact Hall continues to come up in conversations at the club, and my own conversations with my top source, makes it an intriguing situation still.

‘Our top source believes that even though Hall left Chelsea on fairly bad terms, there is a chance it can be repaired and the player can be convinced to come back, with the help of Xabi Alonso and the fact they will offer him a key starting role in the squad under him.’

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United prepare opening Hall bid

But United’s presence could become even more alarming for Chelsea soon, as TEAMtalk sources have revealed the Manchester club are preparing their opening offer or Hall.

After the exit of Eddie Howe on Thursday, United feel the time is right to test the water with an offer for their top target, who they already believe wants to join them.

With that said, the Red Devils are seemingly aware that they might not be able to land the £60million-rated Englishman, as there’s another left-back on their radar.

Racing Santander’s Jorge Salinas is on United’s radar if the move for Hall fails to materialise.

They scouted the defender while he was playing for Spain’s under-19s in the European championships in Wales this summer.

Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde is also being watched by the Red Devils, but Hall remains the priority.

Whether they or Chelsea land the Newcastle left-back remains to be seen, but following Howe’s exit from St James’ Park, some stars could leave as well.

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