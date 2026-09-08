Xabi Alonso responds to shock Estevao exit reports as Chelsea duo missing for Leeds cup clash

Xabi Alonso has responded to speculation that Brazilian youngster Estevao is considering his future at Chelsea after a frustrating start to the new season, while also giving a team news update ahead of the Carabao Cup clash with Leeds United.

The 19-year-old attacking talent was unveiled in west London last summer and showed glimpses of his talent over 36 appearances in all competitions during the 2025/26 campaign, scoring eight goals and adding four assists.

Expectations are high when it comes to Estevao, who has already scored five times in 11 caps for Brazil, and is being touted as an emerging global superstar.

However, this season has started slowly, with the attacker making two substitute appearances in the Premier League so far, featuring for just 16 minutes in total.

He did start the Carabao Cup win over Luton Town, but he will be living off scraps if he mainly features in the domestic cup competitions – given that Chelsea are not in Europe.

To that end, ESPN Brasil reports that Estevao has concerns over his game time at Chelsea and the position he will be deployed when he is on the pitch.

The report states that he would prefer one of the central attacking positions taken up by Cole Palmer and record signing Morgan Rogers to the right wing-back role Pedro Neto is currently occupying.

However, with neither role looking likely to be available any time soon, the report from his homeland states that Estevao could push for a move elsewhere if that situation continues.

DON’T MISS: Chelsea to launch mega January bid for Alex Scott with BlueCo to match HUGE Bournemouth demands – Exclusive

Alonso rubbishes Estevao, Chelsea exit talk

Alonso, though, has dismissed talk of the youngster being unsettled, with Estevao likely to get another run out in the Carabao Cup against Leeds on Wednesday evening.

“No, Este is ready. He’s training well,” Alonso told a press conference on whether Estevao is unhappy. “The other day [against Arsenal], he had a good impact and a good chance.

“With Este, I count on him 100 per cent because of his potential because he’s so young. The season is going to be long.”

As to whether he has spoken to the teenager about his lack of game time, the Spaniard said: “Private conversations should remain private.

“The season is going to be long. The players have the desire and the hunger to improve.

“Este is part of the group – he has a very good attitude and mentality to prepare for every game.”

While Estevao will feature against Leeds, Alonso revealed that no chances will be taken with the fitness of summer signing Marco Palestra and or key midfielder Moises Caicedo.

“Not yet,” Alonso said of the pair’s availability. “They’re still not ready to go.

“It’s not the moment to take too early of a risk. We’ll go game by game with them, but it’s too early.”

Meanwhile, it’s being reported that Chelsea decided against paying just €50million to sign a Barcelona midfielder with a “superior” skillset who’s been likened to club legend Frank Lampard.