There are conflicting reports on the future of Xabi Alonso, with pressure on the Chelsea manager ramping up following their latest defeat.

Chelsea were beaten 3-2 by Nottingham Forest at the City Ground following another defensive disasterclass. The Blues have now lost five of their last six games in all competitions.

Alonso raised eyebrows with his starting lineup, dropping the underperforming Levi Colwill and playing midfielder Moises Caicedo at centre-back. Wesley Fofana was selected in Alonso’s starting eleven, despite his controversial – and unauthorised – recent interview. However, Alonso’s decision did not work as Caicedo struggled in defence, and Chelsea looked disorganised at the back.

The visitors were behind just five minutes in when Igor Jesus brilliantly volleyed a Daniel Munoz cross past Emi Martinez.

Chelsea brought Emmanuel Emegha on at half time, but it was Forest who scored next. Liam Delap pounced on a mistake from Fofana before being brought down by the Frenchman in the box, allowing Morgan Gibbs-White to score the resultant penalty.

Emegha dragged Chelsea back to 2-1 with a well-taken finish, before Alonso hooked Fofana and brought on Colwill. Fofana was being targeted by Delap after picking up a yellow card.

Gibbs-White restored Forest’s two-goal lead following a great assist by Xaver Schlager, before Emegha completed his own brace to give Chelsea some late hope.

But Forest saw out the win to pile more pressure on Alonso.

40 minutes into the game, The Athletic’s Chelsea correspondent Simon Johnson revealed the following damning stat on X: ‘As things stand, Xabi Alonso will have lost as many PL matches (6) as previous #CFC head coach Liam Rosenior. But he will have done so in 12 fixtures rather than Rosenior’s 13.’

According to Football Insider, Chelsea will sack Alonso this season if they endure an ‘awful run of results between now and January’.

FI also claim Chelsea will axe the 45-year-old if they fall out of genuine contention for Champions League qualification. They currently sit eighth in the league, five points behind the top four.

But Fabrizio Romano insisted on Tuesday that Chelsea will stick with Alonso for the long run.

“Chelsea are experiencing a difficult time. Chelsea are not winning games. That’s the reality,” he said.

Chelsea ‘trust’ Xabi Alonso, says Fabrizio Romano

“In the last I think five games, four defeats for Chelsea. So it’s not been at Chelsea level.

“At the same time, the message I’m getting – it’s a very clear message around Xabi Alonso – Chelsea trust their manager.

“Chelsea owners, Chelsea directors, Chelsea as a club go in the same direction and they believe in Alonso. They trust Alonso. They want to give time to Alonso.

“Not having European football means that Chelsea believe during the week compared to when you have European football and you have to travel, you don’t have that much time to train and work hard. Now they will have the time to go in a clear direction, follow the coach and build the tactical and technical project they have in mind with Alonso.

“It’s the same project they sold to the players over the summer and they are absolutely believing in, so Chelsea are with Xabi.”

Meanwhile, Romano has given a Chelsea midfield deal his ‘here we go’ confirmation.