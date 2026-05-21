Chelsea’s incoming new manager, Xabi Alonso ‘will absolutely sell’ Marc Cucurella this summer, per a reliable reporter, as Enzo Maresca looks to bring him to Manchester City.

After a disappointing season that saw Maresca sacked in January, replaced by Rosenior, who was subsequently axed last month, the Blues are set to enter a new era under the Spanish coach.

Former Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen boss Alonso will officially step into his role in July, having agreed a four-year contract with Chelsea.

Alonso is wasting no time in planning for the transfer window, and Chelsea News writer Simon Philips reports he “will absolutely sell” Cucurella in the summer transfer window, with the Spain international “set on leaving” since the January transfer window.

Cucurella recently vented his frustrations regarding Chelsea’s transfer policy and how it hinders the club’s chances of success.

“I understand this is part of the club’s policy… But, for all of us who are still here and want to win big things, moments like this make you feel discouraged,” Cucurella said in March.

“To fight for major trophies such as the Premier League or the Champions League, you need more. Signing young players only might complicate achieving those goals.”

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Maresca plotting Chelsea raid

Phillips adds in his report that former Blues boss Maresca ‘has already been speaking to’ Cucurella ‘and warming him up for a potential move this summer’.

As TEAMtalk exclusively revealed, Maresca agreed terms in principle with Man City earlier this month after it became increasingly clear internally that Pep Guardiola was preparing to bring his remarkable spell at the Etihad to an end.

Sources have since confirmed to TEAMtalk that Man City are pushing ahead rapidly with plans to appoint the former Chelsea boss and are willing to pay what has been described as the “appropriate compensation” package to avoid any unnecessary dispute with Chelsea.

However, it appears that Cucurella could also be heading to the Cityzens this summer should Maresca get his way.

Man City are thought to be open to signing a new left-back to compete with Rayan Ait-Nouri and Nico O’Reilly, especially given the latter has shown his effectiveness in midfield this season.

Cucurella appears open to leaving Chelsea and with Alonso willing to let him go, a switch to Man City could be on the cards.

The Spanish international is under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2028, so the Blues are still in a strong position to command a sizeable fee for the full-back.

Cucurella’s potential exit would leave a big void, however, given he has made 33 Premier League appearances for Chelsea this term.

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