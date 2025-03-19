Chelsea winger Mykhaylo Mudryk could reportedly be offered a chance to restart his career by Bayer Leverkusen if his doping ban is lifted, which still hangs in the balance although a verdict is expected soon.

The Ukraine international has been provisionally suspended after failing a drugs test. He could be banned for up to four years if his B sample also tests positive for a prohibited substance.

Mudryk’s camp have always denied any wrongdoing and insisted on the player’s innocence, suggesting they expect him to be back playing football in the near future.

And, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen view Mudryk as a viable ‘reinforcement’ for next season, as they look to challenge for the Bundesliga title again.

The report claims that Chelsea could loan Mudryk out next term. The intention is to find him a destination that will allow him to regain confidence and playing time, and the Bundesliga appears to be an attractive option.

It’s stated that contact between Chelsea and Leverkusen could ‘intensify in the coming weeks’ – but presumably only after the results of his B sample come back.

Sources close to Mudryk believe ban will be lifted

Even before his ban, things haven’t gone to plan for Mudryk at Chelsea since his £88.5m (including add-ons) move from Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2023.

The 24-year-old made just seven Premier League appearances this season before his ban and was handed just one start by Enzo Maresca. With this in mind, a loan move away from Stamford Bridge could be the best thing for his career.

Mudryk certainly seemed to have a bright future ahead of him when he first broke onto the scene as a youngster. He scored 12 goals and made 17 assists in 44 games for Shakhtar. His exciting form led to a transfer battle between Chelsea and Arsenal, which the Blues ultimately won.

The winger has shown flashes of brilliance at Stamford Bridge but no consistency. Leverkusen boss Alonso, meanwhile, has shown he can get the best from his players, so working under him could help Mudryk finally reach his potential.

With regards to his ban, sources close to Mudryk informed TEAMtalk correspondent Fraser Fletcher that they believe he is innocent,

They think that the substance could have come from food he has ingested, similar cases have been seen before in the world of tennis from products contaminated with IGA.

Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner are two tennis pros who have seen this happen to them and the same is expected for the Chelsea winger.

Chelsea also do not believe that the Ukraine international has been doping and are willing to fight his corner in the belief he has either, failed due to no fault of his own or has been given an incorrect result through the A sample.

