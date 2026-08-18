Paul Scholes and Jamie Carragher have both gone in hard on Chelsea over the double signing of Jordan Henderson and Danny Welbeck amid claims that neither will see hardly any action, and with Xabi Alonso scolded over wasting more of BlueCo’s millions.

The west London club are preparing for a new era under the Spanish tactician after a season to forget last time around. Having dispensed of the services of Enzo Maresca just a matter of months after they became World Club champions, and then having hired and fired Liam Rosenior in double quick time, Chelsea will hope that the arrival of Alonso will at least bring some stability.

To land the in-demand former Real Madrid coach, though, Chelsea have granted Alonso the title of football manager; a role that not only encompasses the coaching of the players and in-game management, but also yields him more control over football transfers – and all the significant ins and outs at Stamford Bridge.

So far this summer, Chelsea have brought in the likes of Marco Palestra, Geovany Quenda, Emmanuel Emegha, Pep Chavarria, Valentin Barco and, most significantly, Morgan Rogers and Maxence Lacroix in what will be a new-look line-up.

However, it’s the capture of 36-year-old Henderson, on a free transfer from Brentford, and striker Danny Welbeck, 35, from Brighton, which have caused the biggest stirs so far.

The thinking behind the double deal is to give the Blues squad more experience and leadership, though Scholes very much doubts how often either will take to the field and has accused Alonso of wasting money on the pair.

“Those two older players, it feels you’ve gone from one extreme to another, I can’t get my head around it,” Scholes began on The Overlap.

“You’ve got a load of 21-year-olds, alright, get some more experience at 28 or 29 but they’re like 37 or 38.

“I get the Xhaka one, he’s still a good player, and he was brilliant in the World Cup.

“I think that’s where he’ll expect the most and that’s where they’re going to have most influence on the training pitch because they’re not going to be playing all the time, especially Henderson.

“Welbeck will still come on, but that’s where they’re going to be most valuable. Look, if Chelsea have got money to waste doing that then it’s down to them, isn’t it.”

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Carragher mystified by Henderson, Welbeck deals at Chelsea

Agreeing with his former England teammate, Carragher also took umbrage at Chelsea’s decision to sign the veteran pair.

I find it strange because I think the signing from Crystal Palace [Lacroix] is really good.

“You’ve got a lot of young centre-backs; he comes in, he knows the league, and he’s an experienced player.

“But you’re talking about the issue on the pitch in terms of red cards and losing leads, throwing leads away. How much are they going to be on the pitch, Henderson and Welbeck?

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“That’s my point, if they were 28 or 29, say like [Youri] Tielemans, in that age bracket. I know they’re going to be great on the training pitch, and we’ll be getting hit with those stories if Chelsea make a great start; it’ll be Henderson and Welbeck are great in the dressing room.

“In terms of helping Chelsea with discipline, which Chelsea need or helping see games out,t they could come on for the last 10 or 15 minutes of games. But what Chelsea need help with is that experience on the pitch.

“I understood Henderson going to the World Cup. People said he’s not going to play that much, but it’s only a six-week tournament; there’s going to be players who don’t play, but when you’ve got a squad of 22 at some stage over a 10-month season you’re going to need everyone at some stage.

“He will add something off the pitch, but I think you need experience on the pitch, I look at the lad from Crystal Palace as more valuable than Henderson coming in.”