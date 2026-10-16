Chelsea to launch move for Benfica right-back with £38m clause amid brutal Reece James blow – Exclusive

Chelsea have identified Benfica’s 18-year-old right-back Daniel Banjaqui as a leading target ahead of the January transfer window, with the Portuguese youngster attracting interest from several European clubs, TEAMtalk understands.

Xabi Alonso’s side are expected to be one of the more active Premier League clubs in a winter window, which in recent years has often failed to deliver much in the way of concrete major moves.

However, with cash to spend and a summer window that left the club with a few targets still to land, Chelsea are seemingly ready to splash some cash – and a new right-back, following another untimely blow for captain Reece James, has pushed that need higher up their agenda.

Sources indicate that the Blues, Arsenal and Liverpool are among those monitoring highly-rated academy graduate Banjaqui, who has begun to feature more regularly for Benfica’s first team this season.

Banjaqui, a Portugal youth international, has made a handful of senior appearances, including starts in the Primeira Liga and Europa League. He is viewed as a technically gifted, attack-minded full-back with the physical attributes to develop into a Premier League regular.

Benfica hold a release clause in the region of £38m (€45m, $51m), though the Portuguese club are understood to prefer keeping the teenager and developing him further rather than sanctioning a mid-season departure.

However, they would have little choice but to listen to the offer if the Blues match that price – and sources understand that is a growing possibility amid another frustrating setback for James…

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The interest in Banjaqui comes despite Chelsea already possessing options at the position.

James remains the first-choice right-back but has just undergone minor knee surgery, which is expected to rule him out for up to three months.

A quick glance at his injury history on Transfermarkt shows the 26-year-old has missed a cumulative 834 days of action for Chelsea since making his senior debut back in September 2019.

The Blues also have Malo Gusto on their books, though he looks to be down Alonso’s thinking and could be made available for transfer if the right opportunity arises. To that end, a report earlier this week claimed suitors Liverpool had received tacit approval to sign the Frenchman having made an enquiry over the summer.

Alonso can also call on summer signing Marco Palestra, the first signing of his regime at Stamford Bridge.

The Italian, who only made his debut as a substitute in Saturday’s 5-1 win over Bournemouth, is expected to step up his bid for more regular involvement and will provide much-needed depth at right-back, and especically with James and Gusto deployed in central midfield at times amid squad shortages elsewhere.

However, a long-term investment in a player of Banjaqui’s profile would fit the club’s established preference for young talent with high potential.

Barcelona’s Jules Koundé also continues to be linked as an alternative and sources say he could be seen as an opportunistic signing, though nothing is advanced or progressing.

The 27-year-old France international has lost his starting place under Hansi Flick this campaign and can operate both at right-back and in central defence.

Xabi Alonso is believed to admire the versatile defender, and Chelsea came close to signing him from Sevilla several years ago.

However, Flick is not keen on a January exit, meaning any move would likely require a significant fee and a change in circumstances at the Camp Nou.

Bayern Munich, though, have been ruled out the race for the Barcelona star which could give Chelsea an added incentive to move for Kounde if they opted to launch a fresh bid.

In addition to a new right-back, the central midfield remains the main priority for Chelsea heading into the winter window – with Bournemouth’s Alex Scott the primary target.

An update on Friday lunchtime now believes Liverpool feel they have a great opportunity to beat the Blues to the England star’s signature, however.

But in addition to midfield, it is the right-back area that is now actively under consideration from Alonso.

Competition from Liverpool, Arsenal and European sides for Banjaqui adds another layer of complexity, with the Reds and the Blues already locked in a separate battle for Scott. Whether either side is prepared to meet Benfica’s valuation will become clearer as the January window approaches.