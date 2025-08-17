Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca, who want Xavi Simons of RB Leipzig

One of Europe’s best wingers wants to join Chelsea even though there is interest in him from Manchester City, according to a reliable source, as Fabrizio Romano reveals how the future of Christopher Nkunku will affect the Blues in their quest to secure the services of the Dutch star.

Chelsea have been very active in the summer transfer window. Enzo Maresca’s side won the Conference League last season and the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup earlier this summer, and Chelsea’s plan is to win the Premier League title and take the Champions League by storm in the 2025/26 campaign.

Jamie Gittens, Liam Delap, Joao Pedro and Jorrel Hato are among the players that Chelsea have signed so far this summer, but the Blues are not finished yet.

Chelsea are now keen on adding two more attacking players to their squad before the summer transfer window closes on September 1, with Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho being one of them.

Xavi Simons is the other top attacking target for Chelsea, with TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reporting on July 24 that the RB Leipzig winger has given his approval to a deal and is ready to join the London club.

Chelsea and RB Leipzig are in talks over Simons, who, according to his former team-mate Dani Olmo on the German club’s official website in February 2024, is “a really complete player” and “has an amazing dribbling technique”.

However, there have been reports in recent days that Man City have taken a shine to Simons.

With Tottenham in talks to sign Savinho, Man City have identified Simons as a potential replacement, according to talkSPORT and Sky Sport Switzerland journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

ESPN has also reported that Man City have Simons on their radar should Savinho leave, while Bayern Munich view the 22-year-old Netherlands international as the ‘perfect replacement’ for French winger Kingsley Coman, who has joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr this summer.

According to the report, RB Leipzig are demanding €80million (£69m, $93.6m) for Simons, who has ‘told’ the German club that ‘he only wants a transfer to Chelsea, despite interest from Bayern Munich and Manchester City’.

READ NEXT 👋 Every completed Chelsea transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

Xavi Simons transfer to Chelsea depends on Christopher Nkunku

Trusted journalist Romano has also backed ESPN’s report about Chelsea being Simons’ only desire, although the Italian reporter has refuted claims that Man City want him.

Romano wrote on X on August 17: “Xavi Simons keeps waiting for Chelsea despite Bayern, Man City and more rumours in the recent days.

“His clear desire is to join Chelsea, now waiting for #CFC to complete sales as always planned since July.”

Romano added: “Xavi Simons never considered as options other clubs than Chelsea.

“All parties waiting for Nkunku’s exit as next step ahead of talks accelerating with Leipzig.

“No Bayern for Xavi, only #CFC. Man City’s target (only if Savinho joins Spurs) is Rodrygo, not Xavi or Akliouche.”

Romano has also revealed that a deal for Simons depends on Christopher Nkunku leaving.

According to Ben Jacobs on X on August 17, Bayern are ‘optimistic on signing’ Nkunku after ‘positive talks’ over the weekend, with the Chelsea star keen on joining the Bundesliga champions.

Romano noted: “Christopher Nkunku’s exit will be crucial as reported since July in order for Chelsea to accelerate for Xavi Simons.

“The plan has always been Nkunku and Jackson out, Xavi and Garnacho in.

“Xavi, waiting for #CFC while talks for Nkunku to Bayern are ongoing.”

Latest Chelsea news: Man City raid, Inter Milan enquiry

Man City are showing interest in a rising Chelsea star, with Blues manager Enzo Maresca making it clear to the Blues’ board what he would like him to do.

TEAMtalk’s Italian football correspondent, Rudy Galetti, has reported that Inter Milan have made an enquiry about a Chelsea defender, with the Serie A giants keen on a loan deal.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Chelsea are about to make a breakthrough in talks over Alejandro Garnacho, who is keen on a move to Stamford Bridge and does not want to play for Man Utd.

Why Chelsea and Man City are keen on Xavi Simons