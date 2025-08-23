Chelsea’s talks for Xavi Simons have been confirmed by RB Leipzig, whose sporting director Marcel Schafer has explained what outcome he predicts – while a chief of another Bundesliga club has ruled out doing business with the Blues for another player.

There have already been nine new players through the door at Chelsea this summer (three of whom have gone on loan to sister club Strasbourg), but the Blues are still dreaming up a deal for Simons to add to their attacking midfield options. TEAMtalk revealed Chelsea made contact for Simons in early June and they have more recently been in advanced talks with RB Leipzig.

But no deal has been agreed with the Bundesliga club yet and Simons went on to start their season opener on Friday, a 6-0 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich with Harry Kane scoring a hat trick.

Simons lasted the full 90 minutes, but only completed two dribbles and didn’t get any shots away.

Leipzig are next in Bundesliga action on August 30, when they host Heidenheim. But has Simons already played his last game for the club?

In Schafer’s eyes, Simons’ future can’t be guaranteed due to the talks they’ve been having with Chelsea – but with no agreement, Leipzig are planning for a future with the Dutchman for now.

“As of today, Xavi will stay with us,” Schafer said.

“We’ve always said that we make all decisions based on sporting and financial considerations, and that’s why Xavi is our player and why he played today.

“The transfer market is still open. You never know what’ll happen. I can’t guarantee that 100%. Everyone knows about his ambitions. He’s also told us that.

“There have certainly been a few exchanges [with Chelsea] in recent weeks. As we saw today, Xavi was in the starting line-up. So, there has been no agreement yet. And that’s why it will remain that way for now.”

Simons wants Chelsea; second Bundesliga deal ruled out

TEAMtalk understands that Simons wants to join Chelsea, where he would link up with his Dutch compatriot Jorrel Hato, who joined the club from Ajax this summer.

Leipzig are also believed to have been informed by Simons himself of his desires to make the move to the Premier League club.

However, with just over a week left of the transfer window, Chelsea will need to make a final push if they are to prise Simons away from Leipzig, where he is under contract until 2027 after converting his loan move from Paris Saint-Germain into a permanent, club-record transfer in January.

There was comment over a possible Chelsea transfer by an executive of Leipzig’s opponents as well.

Bayern Munich’s head of sport, Max Eberl, has shut the door on a potential move to sign Nicolas Jackson.

He simply said: “Nicolas Jackson is no topic for us.”

Chelsea are willing to sell Jackson after buying Liam Delap and Joao Pedro, but the Senegal international has suitors in the Premier League – such as Aston Villa and Newcastle United – which look to be more likely destinations.

There is expected to be movement between Chelsea and the Bundesliga one way or another, still.

Midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka and defender Aaron Anselmino are both expected to join Borussia Dortmund, the former on a permanent basis and the latter on loan.

