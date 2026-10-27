Chelsea plotting move for one of Brighton’s best as crucial contract talks hit roadblock

Yasin Ayari has become one of Brighton’s most important players this season, yet uncertainty over his future is drawing attention from Chelsea and several top clubs across Europe, TEAMtalk understands.

The 23-year-old Swedish international, who joined the Seagulls from AIK in 2023, has established himself under Fabian Hürzeler with energetic performances and important goals.

The midfielder’s contract, however, is due to expire at the end of the season, although Brighton hold a one-year option to extend it until 2028.

As we have previously reported, negotiations over a new long-term deal have encountered difficulties despite discussions having taken place over several months.

Brighton are understood to be keen to retain the player and have been working to reach an agreement or activate the extension clause in order to protect his value.

Ayari himself has remained silent in public, previously stating only that the situation would be resolved in due course.

Chelsea are among those monitoring the situation closely, as TEAMtalk revealed in an update earlier this week,

The Blues view the versatile midfielder as a potential option to strengthen their engine room, with sporting director Paul Winstanley already familiar with Ayari from his previous role at Brighton.

Chelsea’s top target is Bournemouth star Alex Scott, however, and other sides are primed to launch moves for Ayari.

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Top clubs poised to move for Yasin Ayari

Competition for Ayari is expected from the continent, particularly from Turkish sides.

Galatasaray have maintained an interest after tracking him earlier in the year and see him as a younger alternative to more established targets.

Fenerbahçe have also interested a possible move, with approaches and continued monitoring ahead of the January window.

Elsewhere, AC Milan have followed Ayari’s progress for some time, while Newcastle United, Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool have all been mentioned with interest.

Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Roma and Juventus have also been named at various points.

Brighton remain determined to keep one of Hürzeler’s key performers.

Any departure would likely require a substantial fee, with his market value in the region of €50million (£42m). With the January window approaching, Ayari’s contract situation looks set to remain difficult, especially with the level of interest in him.

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