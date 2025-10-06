Chelsea making checks on Ukrainian gem as sources reveal bargain fee needed

Chelsea have joined Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the race for Yehor Yarmolyuk, sources have told TEAMtalk, as we reveal Brentford’s stance on selling the Ukraine international midfielder.

Yarmolyuk has emerged as one of the best young and most dynamic midfielders in the Premier League. The 21-year-old Ukraine international joined Brentford in 2022, and over the years, he has established himself as an important player for the London club.

The youngster has made 75 appearances for Brentford so far in his career, providing one assist in the process.

Yarmolyuk has played nine matches in all competitions for the Bees so far this season, with his performances impressing the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham and Man Utd.

On September 21, we reported Tottenham joining Man Utd in the race for Yarmolyuk.

Tottenham manager Thomas Frank worked with Yarmolyuk at Brentford, and he is keen on a reunion with the midfielder at the north London outfit.

We can now reveal that Chelsea are the latest team to make checks on Yarmolyuk.

Yarmolyuk, 21, is turning heads with his consistent performances for the Bees this season. And it is starting to look like a big move could be on the cards in 2026 if he continues to impress.

Brentford are not encouraging interest in the player, but scouts are believed to be making more regular checks on him this season.

Man Utd and Tottenham are curious over whether he could add new depth and quality to their squads, and it is understood Chelsea are now also starting to take notice.

Brentford stance on Yehor Yarmolyuk future

TEAMtalk understands that Brentford do not want to sell Yarmolyuk in the January transfer window.

Given Yarmolyuk’s importance in the team, the London club’s firm stance is that he will stay until next summer.

The indications are that Yarmolyuk could be available for £30million (€34.5m, $40.4m) when Brentford change their stance and are ready to sell.

Chelsea are known for splashing the cash on young players, and Yarmolyuk’s profile fits the kind of players that chairman Todd Boehly likes to sign.

