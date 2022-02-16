Former Manchester United midfielder Kleberson believes Chelsea will win the race to sign Youri Tielemans from Leicester due to one key reason.

The central midfielder has been an important player for Leicester since joining from Monaco on an initial loan back in January 2019. The Foxes paid £40million to make the deal permanent that summer, and Tielemans has more than paid the fee back.

He has been influential to them competing for European qualification in the past few seasons. The Belgian also scored the winning goal in last term’s FA Cup final against Chelsea, helping Leicester to win the trophy for the first time in their history.

Tielemans has been in decent form this campaign, notching six goals and two assists in 18 Premier League outings. However, the Foxes have not been at their best and they are currently languishing in 11th place.

Tielemans could move on once the transfer window reopens amid claims he will not renew his contract at the King Power. The 24-year-old’s current terms expire in 2023, giving Leicester just two more opportunities to sell him for a fee.

On the issue, Brendan Rodgers recently admitted that rival clubs would be looking to sign Tielemans. He also urged everyone at Leicester to be realistic in case the star reveals his desire to move.

Manchester United and Liverpool have been at the front of the queue for his signature for some time now. Real Madrid is another potential destination for Tielemans.

Pundit ‘can see Youri Tielemans at Chelsea’

But Kleberson, who played for United between 2003 and 2005, thinks Chelsea will march in and spoil the party.

He reckons the Blues’ style of play will help them to beat United and Liverpool to the Leicester man.

“Youri Tielemans is not at a big club. Leicester City don’t have the pulling power that some of the other Premier League teams possess,” Kleberson said (via Metro).

“I could see Tielemans going to Chelsea because their style would suit him. When you watch Chelsea play, they are more comfortable with the ball.

“A move to Manchester United would be a really big risk for him, and Liverpool already have players who can control games and dictate the play.”

Meanwhile, transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has revealed the ‘dream’ centre-back signing for Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea, in addition to a more realistic option.

Chelsea run the risk of losing several key defenders in the summer. Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta all have contracts which expire on June 30.

The Blues have begun renewal discussions with all three stars, although they are yet to result in any conclusion.

With this in mind, Romano claims Chelsea’s ‘dream’ capture is that of PSG skipper Marquinhos. The Brazil international, 27, has been one of the best central defenders in world football over the past five years.

Clearly, he would be a statement signing for Granovskaia and Chelsea, but Romano states the French club will not be selling him.

As such, the Blues ‘will insist’ on landing Jules Kounde from Sevilla instead. He has been on their radar for some time and could finally move to Stamford Bridge this year.

23-year-old Kounde is a more attainable target than Marquinhos as he has a release clause in his contract. It stands at £77million, as per 90Min.

