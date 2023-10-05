Chelsea youth product given devastating Pochettino verdict as Thomas Tuchel eyes £25m Bayern deal

Trevoh Chalobah has been told by Chelsea that he is free to find a new club in January, despite his continued pleas to stay and fight for his place.

Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino does not see a place for the versatile defender in his line-up and has deemed him surplus to requirements.

Nottingham Forest thought they had landed his signature in the summer, but Chalobah rejected the chance to move to the City Ground.

Bayern Munich also held conversations with the London side about a potential deal, while Inter Milan have been long-term admirers.

However, former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel – now in charge at Bayern – still holds the 24-year-old in high regard and sources state that the German coach is keen to see Chalobah in Munich.

Tuchel believes he can bring out the best in Chalobah and is urging his recruitment team to push for his signing again in the coming months. Bayern are short of senior centre-back options and have even had Jerome Boateng back training with the club ahead of a potential deal for the out-of-contract World Cup winner.

It is also understood that a move to the Allianz Arena is of interest to Chalobah, who has a strong relationship with Tuchel and would be keen to play under him again. Furthermore, Bayern’s recent signing of Harry Kane has also been noticed and has made a move to Germany’s record champions even more attractive.

Chalobah has risen through the Chelsea ranks

Chalobah only recently signed a new long-term deal at Chelsea, which runs until 2028 and includes an option of an extra year if the club choose to trigger it. The news that he was being made available for transfer came as a shock to many including the player himself, who had his heart on becoming a legend at the club he has been with for 15 years.

Chalobah was a star in the Chelsea youth system, climbing through the ranks before making his first-team debut under Tuchel in 2021. He also was given the captain’s armband during the club’s preseason tour of the United States earlier this year.

Some Chelsea supporters are upset that the club could allow another youth product to leave after the departures of Lewis Hall, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount during the summer.

Their exits netted the club a combined total of £105m, though the £35m fee collected for Hall will ultimately be paid up next summer.

As for Chalobah, Chelsea have made their position clear and they have told his suitors they looking for a fee of around £25million to make a move happen in the winter market.

