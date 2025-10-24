Parma star Zion Suzuki has revealed he is taking English lessons ahead of a prospective switch to Chelsea, though there are clearly better options on the Blues’ four-man shortlist.

According to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, Chelsea have been ‘closely following Suzuki for weeks’ as they track his development. The 23-year-old is on Enzo Maresca’s radar as he searches for a new goalkeeper to replace Robert Sanchez.

In an interview with Corriere’s Ivan Zazzaroni, Suzuki revealed he is ‘studying English’ every day to prepare for his next move after Parma.

Zion Suzuki speaks out: All the details

Suzuki learning English suggests he is eyeing a move to the Premier League

AC Milan also in the mix to sign goalkeeper

Suzuki insists he is ‘very focused on Parma’ despite the transfer speculation

When asked about the links with Chelsea and Milan, Suzuki added that he ‘wants to become one of the best goalkeepers in the world’. While he is not currently pushing for a move, it is clear he will need to leave Parma to fulfil that ambition.

Suzuki’s comments about learning English come at an interesting time given Chelsea are supposedly considering a move for him.

Sanchez is Chelsea’s No 1, and while he has performed better this season, the Spaniard is still prone to the odd mistake. His backup, Filip Jorgensen, can also be unreliable at times.

Chelsea are still looking for a top-class keeper to take them to the next level, having missed out on such a signing in the summer.

Chelsea have stronger options than Zion Suzuki

Corriere dello Sport is one of the biggest newspapers in Italy but is not considered as reliable as other sources from the same country, such as Fabrizio Romano, Gianluca Di Marzio or Sky Italia.

Therefore, while Chelsea may have scouted Suzuki, it is not guaranteed that they are looking to actively pursue him.

Mike Maignan, Gregor Kobel and Marc-Andre ter Stegen reportedly make up the rest of Chelsea’s goalkeeping shortlist.

Chelsea tried to sign Maignan over the summer but had to postpone their move until 2026 after failing to meet Milan’s asking price.

Our transfer insider Dean Jones revealed on October 14 that Maignan remains Maresca’s priority target, adding that Chelsea are growing in confidence he will leave Milan when his contract expires in June.

Various reports have named Borussia Dortmund’s Kobel as an option Chelsea are considering, while we confirmed on Wednesday that the Blues are indeed interested in Barcelona star Ter Stegen.

The latter will need a move in January after being usurped by Joan Garcia, and Chelsea are among the Premier League clubs who have been offered his signature.

Mike Maignan swoop makes the most sense

Out of those keepers, Maignan is the supreme option for Chelsea. He is one of the best shot-stoppers in the world, owing to his lightning-fast reflexes, fantastic penalty-saving ability and his leadership skills.

Maignan is less prone to mistakes and is a clear upgrade on Sanchez – he could help to take Chelsea a big step closer to winning the Premier League title.

Plus, the Milan skipper will be available on a free transfer next summer, unlike players such as Suzuki and Kobel.

Maignan’s availability has understandably put a host of top clubs on red alert. Chelsea will reportedly need to fight off Juventus and Bayern Munich to sign him.

Chelsea have already completed the groundwork for a deal, putting them in a strong position.