Marseille are prepared to sanction the sale of England midfielder Angel Gomes this summer, with the 25-year-old attracting significant attention from Coventry City, Hull City and other Premier League sides, following his loan spell at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

TEAMtalk sources indicate the French club are open to offers as they look to reshape their squad, while Gomes himself is keen on a return to top-flight English football.

The former Manchester United academy product spent the second half of the season on loan at Wolves, who held an option to buy for €7million (£6.1m / $8.1m).

However, following the Midlands side’s relegation to the Championship, that clause was not triggered. Gomes is determined to continue playing at the highest level and is now open to a permanent move away from Marseille.

Newly promoted sides Coventry City, under Frank Lampard, and Hull City, under Sergej Jakirovic, have been linked with interest, and sources have confirmed both sides are keen.

They also suggest the interest extends far beyond these clubs, with several established Premier League teams and sides across Europe monitoring his availability.

Gomes technical ability, vision, and experience at international level make him a great option for teams seeking midfield dynamism.

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Hull, Coventry in £17.3m race for Angel Gomes

Marseille, who signed Gomes on a free transfer from Lille in the summer of 2025, are understood to be seeking a fee in the region of €15-20million (up to £17.3m / $23.2m).

This valuation is for his contract until 2028, his four senior England caps, and consistent performances that have kept him on the radar of top clubs.

A sale at this price would be very good business for the Ligue 1 outfit after picking him up for nothing.

For Gomes, a return to England offers the chance to rebuild momentum and push for further international recognition.

He has shown previously how talented he is a and a solid run in a team will likely highlight that again.

With the transfer window underway, his future could be resolved swiftly if a suitable offer materialises.

Whether in the Premier League or elsewhere in Europe, the midfielder appears set for a move this summer.

“I haven’t spoken to Marseille and everything that goes on behind the scenes has been left with my agent and the clubs really.” Gomes told The Athletic last month.

“Only time will tell, but my advisors and my agents will look after me.” “Since leaving United all those years ago, I always had a love for English football.”

“But coming back to England has never been the be-all and end-all for me in my career or in my life. If there are opportunities to play for a team in England then it’s not something that I would turn down, but I’m open to playing anywhere.”

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