Coventry have smashed the Danish Superliga transfer record with a deal to sign Caleb Yirenkyi, TEAMtalk can confirm, with Frank Lampard’s new-look squad beginning to take shape.

Nordsjælland have shattered every previous transfer record in the Danish top flight by agreeing the sale of the Ghanaian midfielder to the newly-promoted Premier League side.

The Sky Blues will pay a fixed fee of approximately £23.1 million, with a further £2.6 million in performance-related bonuses, for the 20-year-old.

The deal is subject only to a successful medical examination, which remains pending but is not expected to be an issue.

Yirenkyi, a product of the renowned Right to Dream Academy, has developed rapidly since joining the Nordsjælland’s first-team setup.

The energetic central midfielder impressed throughout the 2025/26 Superliga campaign and then caught the eye on the international stage, featuring for Ghana at the World Cup.

His composure, physical presence and ability to dictate play from midfield have drawn comparisons with past top-class Ghanaian stars and attracted widespread interest from clubs across Europe’s top leagues.

Coventry have moved decisively to secure the talent. The fee represents a club-record outlay for the Midlands outfit and underlines their ambition following promotion to the Premier League.

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Coventry hugely excited by record-breaking signing

Yirenkyi is understood to have chosen Coventry partly because of the clear path to regular first-team football offered by the club and the expection that he will receive regular minutes in the coming season.

For Nordsjælland, the transfer marks a landmark moment. The club has built a strong reputation for developing and selling high-quality young players, with previous graduates such as Mohammed Kudus among those who have moved to the Premier League.

This sale, however, surpasses all earlier Superliga departures in value and delivers a substantial financial boost to the Right to Dream-owned side.

Football director Alexander Riget and his staff had signalled that a significant exit for Yirenkyi was likely this summer. The midfielder’s rapid progress and international exposure made a record-breaking fee inevitable once Premier League interest crystallised.

Coventry were not alone in their interest, but moved quickly to secure him.

Once the medical is completed and formalities finalised, Yirenkyi will join his new teammates and begin preparations for a new challenge in the Premier League.

At just 20, the Ghanaian international still has considerable room to grow, and Coventry sources say they are very excited about his capture.

The agreement confirms Nordsjælland’s status as one of Scandinavian football’s most effective talent factories, while handing Coventry an exciting young midfielder ready to test himself at the highest level.