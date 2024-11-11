Frank Lampard is nearing a return to management, with talks progressing over him becoming the next Coventry manager, TEAMtalk can confirm.

Coventry sacked manager Mark Robins on November 7, after nearly eight years in charge. He got them promoted from League Two in 2017/18, and after two seasons in League One, masterminded a return to the Championship.

But the much-loved boss was sacked with the Sky Blues in the bottom-half of the table, having finished ninth last season and fifth the campaign prior.

Lampard has been seen as one of the favourites for the job in recent days.

Now, TEAMtalk can confirm that the former Chelsea, Everton and Derby boss is progressing in talks to become Coventry’s next manager.

He has been out of management for over a year, after his role as Chelsea’s caretaker boss came to an end in June 2023.

Lampard does have a history of relative success in the Championship, leading Derby to the playoffs in 2018/19, his only season there before he landed the Chelsea role the first time around.

TEAMtalk is aware that Lampard is one of the names on the shortlist to become the next Roma boss, but it’s believed they are to remain with their current manager, Ivan Juric, for a while longer.

Championship round-up: Sunderland eager to keep top star

Elsewhere in the Championship, Sunderland youngster Chris Rigg is making waves, with Manchester United interested in him. the Black Cats will reportedly ask for £25million for his signature, but would rather not lose him at all.

A top star could return to the Championship in January, with Leeds being urged to snap Archie Gray back up from Tottenham on loan.

TEAMtalk understands that many Championship sides are interested in Lewis O’Brien, with the Nottingham Forest midfielder having had a career resurgence in the MLS with LAFC.

On the list of clubs who want him are Leeds, West Brom, Sheffield United, Stoke and Hull, along with Premier League Southampton.

