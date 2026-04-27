Whilst Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister could be set for a summer departure, his brother, Kevin, could be heading to the Premier League, amid interest from Coventry City and other English sides.

TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Mac Allister, the older brother of the Reds midfielder, is attracting growing interest from several top-flight side after an impressive spell in Belgium with Union Saint-Gilloise.

The 28-year-old has established himself as a cornerstone of the reigning Belgian champions over the past few seasons, earning a reputation as one of the league’s most consistent and reliable defenders.

Despite standing at just 5ft 8in, Mac Allister has carved out a niche as a tough-tackling, ball-playing centre-back who is equally comfortable stepping out from the back or filling in at full-back when required.

His style of play has even drawn comparisons to fellow Argentine Lisandro Martínez, who has similarly defied physical expectations with his aggressive defending, composure in possession and ability to operate across the back line.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that a number of Premier League sides have been closely monitoring his progress in recent months, with scouts regularly in attendance at Union matches. The Belgian club, whose squad as a whole has drawn significant attention, could now face a battle to retain one of their key performers.

Among the clubs tracking Mac Allister are newly promoted Coventry City, who are actively exploring defensive reinforcements ahead of their return to the top flight, but they are set to face competition for his signature.

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Premier League battle erupts for Liverpool star’s brother

Brentford, Leeds United, Fulham and Brighton have also all carried out checks on the Argentine defender, with Brighton’s long-standing knowledge of the Mac Allister family adding an extra layer of intrigue to their interest.

Mac Allister remains under contract with Union until 2027, with the club holding an option for an additional year, but the level of Premier League attention could test their resolve in the coming transfer window.

On the international stage, Mac Allister has also begun to edge into the Argentina setup. He earned his first senior cap late last year, a milestone that has further boosted his profile and underlined his steady rise.

It remains to be seen whether he will be a part of Argentina’s World Cup squad.

While Alexis Mac Allister could be on his way out of Liverpool, with Real Madrid showing interest, his brother’s potential arrival in England is an interesting storyline ahead of the summer.

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