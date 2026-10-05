Coventry City rivalling Wrexham for signing of exciting 16-goal Norwegian striker

Kristian Lien’s goalscoring run for Djurgården has placed the Norwegian forward on a growing list of January shortlists, with Coventry City among a host of clubs taking a keen interest, TEAMtalk understands.

The 25-year-old, who joined from FC Groningen in January, has scored 16 goals in 22 Allsvenskan appearances this season.

That return has lifted Djurgården into the upper half of the table and turned a relatively low-profile signing into one of the more discussed strikers in Scandinavia.

Lien is tied to the club until the end of 2029, and his contract means the Swedes are under no immediate pressure to sell.

In England, Wrexham and Birmingham City were the first clubs to monitor him as a possible January reinforcement. Both are said to be assessing the centre-forward as they look for goals in the Championship.

Coventry City have also been linked with Lien, and sources have confirmed they have been tracking his progress closely.

The Sky Blues are monitoring Lien as part of a search for emerging attacking talent, with their Premier League status potentially an advantage if they do decide to move for him. Birmingham and Wrexham, by contrast, could offer a clearer route to regular starts.

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Kristian Lien on course for high-profile transfer

Borussia Monchengladbach and SC Freiburg are also clubs scouting Lien closely.

The forward’s valuation is understood to be roughly €4.5million to €6million (up to £5.1m / $6.7m), well above earlier market estimates, including add-ons and a sell-on.

However, sources have restated the strong position of Djurgårdens and Lien’s form which will drive the value up further for any interested sides.

Sources also state there is interest in Scotland, adding another league to a picture that already stretches from the English Championship to the Bundesliga.

No Scottish club has been tied to a concrete offer, and the same caution applies elsewhere: these remain scouting and shortlist updates, not formal approaches.

Djurgården hold the stronger hand. With three years left on his contract and form still driving the price, Lien’s next few months will decide whether winter interest hardens into negotiations or his suitors maintain a watching brief.