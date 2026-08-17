Chelsea are working to find the best loan option for Mykhailo Mudryk after deciding regular first-team football is the best next step for the winger, with Coventry City emerging as serious contenders to sign the Ukrainian, TEAMtalk understands.

Chelsea insist Mudryk still has a future at Stamford Bridge and do not see the proposed loan move as a permanent parting of the ways.

Mudryk was cleared to return to action at the end of July and has since been assessed by the club’s football department and new head coach Xabi Alonso.

We understand Chelsea believe the 25-year-old could see some minutes if he stayed at Stamford Bridge, but not the regular, week-in, week-out football they feel he now needs following nearly two years without football after a substance ban.

The Blues are therefore exploring a loan move that would guarantee Mudryk significant first-team involvement and allow him to rebuild his rhythm and confidence.

We can confirm Coventry City are pushing to sign Mudryk on loan, and Chelsea are open to the possibility of reuniting him with club legend Frank Lampard.

Chelsea have been impressed by the style of football Coventry are deploying under Lampard and believe it could provide Mudryk with the right environment to regain his form while playing consistently.

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Coventry in strong position to win Mudryk race

Other loan options for Mudryk are also being assessed, with interest from clubs across Europe, but we understands a move that would keep Mudryk playing in the Premier League is currently viewed as the preferred route.

The priority is therefore finding a club where Mudryk can become an important first-team player rather than simply adding another squad role.

Chelsea’s stance remains that his future is at Stamford Bridge, but they believe a productive loan spell could be the best way of ensuring he returns ready to make an impact at the club.

The pacy winger signed for the Blues from Shakhtar Donetsk in a deal worth around £62million in 2023, but failed to nail down a spot in the starting XI prior to his ban.

Mudryk has not played a competitive game since November 2024, but featured in the Blues final three matches of their pre-season tour.

Lampard knows Mudryk well from their time together at Chelsea, and he could be a game-changing addition for Coventry as the club prepare to fight for Premier League survival this term.

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