Aaron Ramsey could remain in Italy for the remainder of the season after final suitors Crystal Palace reportedly pulled out of the race to sign him.

Ramsey, 31, appeared set for a Premier League return when Juventus boss Max Allegri made the following admission: “Ramsey returned today after his leave to work in England, but he is an outgoing player.” But a transfer to England is now in jeopardy.

The central midfielder immediately became linked with Aston Villa, although they are pursuing other targets.

Patrick Vieira put Crystal Palace in the mix to capture his services when he called Ramsey a ‘terrific player’.

Newcastle, Wolves and Burnley had also been keeping tabs on Ramsey’s situation. But he has left Juventus ‘irritated’ by refusing to join any of those three clubs.

The Eagles were the last team standing. But according to the Daily Mail, a transfer to Selhurst Park is off the table.

Ramsey’s signing is proving difficult to complete, leading Palace to search for alternative players in midfield.

Aaron Ramsey wage causing problems

They are also wary of his huge wage demands – the Wales international currently earns an eye-watering £400,000 per week in Turin.

This is way out of Palace’s budget, and it would take lengthy negotiations to finalise an agreement.

The former Arsenal star is now facing an uncertain future. He is not part of Allegri’s plans, and has also struggled with muscle problems this campaign.

Ramsey’s contract expires next year, but he will likely push for a cut-price sale before then to get his career back on track.

Vieira provides update on injuries and transfers

Meanwhile, Vieira has been speaking to the media ahead of Palace’s match against Liverpool on Sunday.

When asked for availabilities, the former midfielder said: “We still have James McArthur and James Tomkins who won’t take part tomorrow. Everyone else is good.

“Jordan Ayew took part in some training this morning so he will be available on Sunday.”

When asked if striker Christian Benteke will be staying amid interest from Burnley, Vieira replied: “Yes. He will be at this football club. Christian loves this club and he’s part of what we’re trying to do.”

The manager also gave a transfer update. “We will try to improve the squad and this is a difficult period to find the right players,” he said. “We are working and trying to improve and if we can bring a couple of payers it’ll be good for the squad. If not, we’ll improve players individually to be better collectively.”

Palace drew 1-1 with Brighton in their last outing. Conor Gallagher capped a great team move by finishing past Robert Sanchez in the 69th minute, but the Seagulls got a late equaliser.

On his team’s goal, Vieira added: “They reflect the way we want to play. We know it’s difficult to do it often or for 95 minutes. But at least we have an identity about how we want to play.

“The other side of the game is defending well and we need to improve that to win more games.”

