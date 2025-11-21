Crystal Palace are pushing to agree a contract extension with Oliver Glasner

Crystal Palace are accelerating efforts to secure Oliver Glasner’s long-term future at Selhurst Park, with contract negotiations entering a critical phase, TEAMtalk understands.

The Austrian tactician’s current deal expires at the end of the season, and club insiders reveal that talks over a lucrative extension have been underway for weeks, fuelled by Glasner’s transformative impact since his appointment in February 2024.

Sources close to the club confirm Palace have tabled an initial three-year extension proposal, aiming to keep the 51-year-old helm until at least 2029.

The offer includes a significant salary bump, performance incentives tied to European qualification, and enhanced squad investment clauses – a nod to Glasner’s growing influence on recruitment.

“He’s so important to what we want to build,” a club source enthused. “We’re not just offering security; we’re building on what we’ve already achieved.”

Glasner’s arrival following his departure from Eintracht Frankfurt was a masterstroke. Inheriting a side teetering on relegation, he orchestrated a 12th-place finish in his debut season, blending high-octane pressing with South London flair.

This campaign, Palace sit a credible 10th in the Premier League after 11 games, boasting the league’s third-best defensive record (9 goals conceded) and a thrilling counter-attacking style that has lit up social feeds.

READ MORE 🔥 Crystal Palace ready to obliterate transfer record for perfect Guehi replacement; Chelsea circle for shock hijack – Sources

Glasner attracting attention from Europe’s elite

Glaner’s crowning glory? A fairy-tale 2025 FA Cup triumph, edging Manchester City 1-0 in a Wembley epic, with Eberechi Eze’s late screamer sealing glory.

That victory – Palace’s first major in their history– propelled them into the Europa Conference League, where they’ve navigated a tricky league phase with two wins and a defeat so far.

Glasner’s meticulous man-management has elevated stars like Adam Wharton and Jean-Philippe Mateta, while instilling a resilience that echoes his Bundesliga triumphs, including Frankfurt’s 2022 Europa League conquest.

Yet, amid the adulation, whispers of ambition persist. Glasner, ever the pragmatist, is attuned to overtures from Europe’s elite.

“Oliver’s ready for the next chapter,” a confidant admitted. “But Palace have given him everything – trust, resources, silverware. It’s also about legacy now and doing things at the right time.”

For now, the focus is retention. Chairman Steve Parish views Glasner as the linchpin of sustained contention, not a stepping stone.

As winter looms, these talks could define Palace’s trajectory: a locked-in visionary or a poignant farewell? One thing’s certain – Glasner’s Palace era has already etched itself into Eagles lore.

DON’T MISS 👀 Marc Guehi on cusp of Liverpool move as multiple sources share if January deal will get green light