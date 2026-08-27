Crystal Palace make decision on selling Adam Wharton to Liverpool, Man City or Chelsea

Crystal Palace will not sell Adam Wharton this late in the window, TEAMtalk understands, despite concrete interest from Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool.

Getting the England midfielder out of Selhurst Park before the deadline is viewed as very difficult, with Palace extremely reluctant to lose him with so little time left to source a viable replacement.

Man City have made Wharton an alternative rather than their first midfield target.

They are preparing a bid for Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez and have listed the 22-year-old Palace player as an alternative if an agreement doesn’t materialise.

A recent enquiry from City to Palace was rebuffed, too. Enzo Maresca’s side have already been told he is not for sale this summer, back when they enquired earlier in the window.

Chelsea’s interest runs the other way. Should Fernandez leave for the Etihad, Wharton is on their list as a possible replacement.

Xabi Alonso is understood to admire the deep-lying midfielder, who joined Palace from Blackburn in 2024 and has since become central to their midfield. A late raid would still require Palace to change stance, which they have shown no sign of doing.

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Liverpool weighing up late Adam Wharton move

Liverpool also hold long-term interest in Wharton, and links with the Eagles star resurfaced after Curtis Jones signed for Inter Milan.

Some sources have indicated that a bid of £78million would be required for Palace to even think about selling Wharton at this stage of the window. The Reds’ pursuit is yet to produce a breakthrough.

New Palace manager Pierre Sage has already said now is not the moment to sell after the club moved on other senior players.

Sage argued that another season in a new setup would benefit Wharton, and underlined his importance to his team.

The midfielder himself has indicated he expects to stay. For all three suitors, the problem is timing as much as price.

A deal in the final days would leave Palace short in a position they cannot easily fill.

The interest from Chelsea, City and Liverpool is real, but a transfer before the deadline is unlikely barring a major twist.

Sources insist Palace will keep Wharton unless something extraordinary arrives, and even then they would need a ready-made replacement they do not currently have.

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