Crystal Palace agree deal to sign standout Championship midfielder; fee revealed before medical

Crystal Palace have agreed a deal with Blackburn Rovers for the transfer of midfielder Adam Wharton, TEAMtalk can confirm.

Wharton has enjoyed a breakout couple of years with Blackburn, who have been facing interest in their academy product’s services this month.

Crystal Palace recently failed with an £18.5m offer for the 19-year-old, but they have now upped their bid and made a breakthrough.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Blackburn have accepted a £22m bid from Palace for Wharton, who has now been given permission to travel for a medical.

He will be leaving his hometown club after 51 appearances at first-team level and is set to get his first opportunity of playing in the Premier League.

His medical has been booked for today (Tuesday) in south London.

Wharton will become Palace’s first senior signing of the January transfer window after a couple of deals at academy level earlier this month.

Capped by England up to under-20 level, hopes are high for Wharton’s progression and Palace have beaten a range of competition to secure his services.

Tomasson accepts Premier League opportunity for Wharton

Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has said this week: “We know what I think about Adam, he is a great player and I enjoy working with him daily.

“We know there are a lot of rumours. Adam is a great player, and maybe, one day an England player in time. There’s a chance he could go away, that’s football, that is life.

“We know our Rovers family are proud of Adam if he plays here or another club. Will that be tomorrow, in the summer or the next year? Let’s wait and see.

“Everyone is ambitious, Adam enjoys playing our kind of football. If a player gets the opportunity to play Premier League football, it’s not a difficult choice.

“What I said before, there was a bid and the club said no. That was a good choice. There are a few days left and hopefully, we’ll get some signings in those days.”

Tomasson gave Wharton his first 22 appearances for Blackburn last season, in which the midfielder scored two goals.

This season, he has followed it up with another two goals from 29 appearances, which have come in a variety of different midfield roles.

